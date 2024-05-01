The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The best and worst study spots on campus to cram for finals week

Can’t find a study spot for finals week? Try these locations around campus and Iowa City.
Byline photo of Sophia Connolly
Sophia Connolly, Arts Reporter
May 1, 2024
Study+spots+are+seen+outside+of+Art+Building+West+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+April+24%2C+2024.
Madison Frette
Study spots are seen outside of Art Building West in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

The most stressful time of year for students is fast approaching: finals week.

Students may have anticipated the end of the semester or be completely off guard and stressed. No matter how you feel, students need to find a place to study.

Some study places at the University of Iowa are amazing. They are quiet, and peaceful, and include numerous resources to help you prepare for exams. Some spots, however, may do more harm to your routine than good — this list will cover both.

Art Building West

As one of the most beautiful and peaceful spots on campus, there was no doubt about putting this spot as No.1. The building sits above a beautiful landscape of greenery and water. If you can make the long trek to the west side of campus, this building is the perfect place to study and destress during finals week.

Main Library

The Main Library is one of the busiest spots on campus during finals week — and for good reason. The library is quiet and huge. If you need space to study, they have it.

Another great thing about the library is the mass of resources. Do you need help with something? There is someone there to help. Do you need a book? There are a million to select from.

I have found the library is also a great place to meet up with groups, as they have several study rooms and places to meet up with lots of people.

Tru Coffee

Located just off campus, Tru Coffee at 287 N. Linn St. not only serves delicious coffee, but hosts a large amount of seating and is a great study location. The coffee shop has a multitude of tables for any studying needs. The atmosphere is relaxed, and they have plenty of power outlets and couches to relax and take breaks when studying.

If you like having a treat while studying, their food and coffee are also delicious, and might I add, great motivators.

This coffee spot is one of my favorites on campus. While it can get noisy, there are so many benefits to studying here.

Iowa Memorial Union

Another popular place on campus during finals week is the IMU. This location has study rooms, study spaces, couches, tables, and more. There are numerous places to study in this building, so you are sure to find the perfect place.

The IMU also includes lots of food options which are great to use for any study snacks and coffee to get you through a study session.

This location can get a bit crowded but is a great location to study overall.

The Biz Hub

While often the loudest study spot in my experience, the Biz Hub within the Tippie College of Business is often where I find myself studying between classes and on the weekends.

This location has couches, tables, study rooms and some other studying options as well.

My favorite part about this location is that they sell Starbucks coffee, and you can use your Hawk dollars to purchase it.

Again, this location can be loud and busy, so I would suggest trying another location first before resorting to this spot.
