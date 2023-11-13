Review | David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ is a stylish and brutal thriller

David Fincher has made some of the best films of the last two decades; his most well-known titles include “Fight Club” and “The Social Network.” So, it’s always an exciting time for film nerds like me when he releases a new film.

His latest work, “The Killer,” hit Netflix on Nov. 10. Starring Michael Fassbender as the Killer himself, the film followed a seasoned assassin on the run after a failed mission with personal stakes.

Without giving too much away, the film has a really tense setup and maintains that atmosphere throughout the entire runtime with edge-of-your-seat moments as well as frantic, violent fight scenes — where every punch is felt.

Music-producer duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been collaborating with David Fincher to score his films for a decade now, such as in “The Social Network” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”

This thriller, however, may be the trio’s best work yet. The synths that resonate throughout the entire film mimic the heartbeat of the Killer, engaging and hypnotizing viewers.

While the film was extremely tense, the music was consistently atmospheric enough that I felt entranced. This was a fresh stylistic choice that I hadn’t before seen from Fincher or his musical collaborators.

However, Fincher’s exploration of the Killer was the most interesting part of the movie. Voice-over narration from the deranged character spans the majority of the movie, immersing viewers inside the mind of the assassin.

Further, Fassbender’s delivery as the professional slaughterer portrays his character as cocky and overconfident, which often gets him into trouble. It’s sort of morbidly hilarious how determined the Killer is to establish his perceived mastery in killing even after he was proven wrong time and again.

There was a compelling blend of genres at play that made the movie all the more impressive. It was a thriller in its pacing and story but borrowed from film noir in its visuals; as the majority of the film takes place at night, and often shots of the Killer envelop him in shadow.

Stylistically, the film has everything Fincher movies do best. The editing was quick, the colors were dulled to create a moodier atmosphere, and the score effectively built tension for a rich and entertaining watch.