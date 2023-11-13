The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Young Americans for Freedom Holds Vigil for Israel

Sahithi Shankaiahgari and Aishani Kundu
November 13, 2023

The University of Iowa’s chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom planted Israeli flags on the Hubbard Park lawn at 6 a.m. on Monday.

YAF held a vigil at 6 p.m. to support the Israeli hostages currently being held by Hamas, allegedly underneath the Gaza Strip.

Since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that claimed the lives of over 1,000 Israelis, over 11,000 Palestinians have died as a result of bombings by Israeli forces and a deprivation of vital resources.

UNICEF has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel and the State of Palestine since Oct. 30.

Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Jasmyn Jordan sets up Young Americans for Freedom’s booth at their display of Israel flags at Hubbard Park in support of Israel hostages on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Members of the organization gathered at Hubbard Park to set up at 6 a.m. The display will be up all all day ending with the vigil at 6 p.m.

