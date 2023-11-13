Photos: Young Americans for Freedom Holds Vigil for Israel

The University of Iowa’s chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom planted Israeli flags on the Hubbard Park lawn at 6 a.m. on Monday.

YAF held a vigil at 6 p.m. to support the Israeli hostages currently being held by Hamas, allegedly underneath the Gaza Strip.

Since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that claimed the lives of over 1,000 Israelis, over 11,000 Palestinians have died as a result of bombings by Israeli forces and a deprivation of vital resources.

UNICEF has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel and the State of Palestine since Oct. 30.