Iowa football dominates Rutgers, 22-0, in game dictated by defense and passing prowess

The Iowa football team defeated Rutgers, 22-0, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, not only marking the first time the Hawkeye defense has shut out an opponent this season but also a day to remember for Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill and the passing game.

Tossing for 223 yards in the contest, Hill commanded an offense that scored 19 second-half points. And just like last week, Iowa had the lone win out of the top-four four teams in the Big Ten West, as Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin lost their respective matchups.

Against the top-35 rushing defense in the Scarlet Knights, the Hawkeyes’ ground game excelled in the opening drive, as starting running back Leshon Williams scampered for a nine-yard gain, followed by a 24-yarder on the first two plays from scrimmage.

Then, after three straight Jaziun Patterson rushes for nine total yards, Hawkeye QB Deacon Hill plunged through the line of scrimmage on a sneak for a first down. The Hawkeyes gained just one more yard following the play, as Hill’s two passing attempts sailed just out of the hands of his targets.

Drew Stevens, the hero of Iowa’s triumph over Northwestern last week, tried at 47-yarder into the south end zone, but his kick sailed wide right.

Taking over just shy of midfield, Rutgers gained momentum with two quick first downs, averaging 6.6 yards per play on its opening five snaps. The drive then stalled with the help of the Black and Gold faithful, as the Scarlet Knights committed two straight false starts, turning a third-and-2 into a third-and-12.

Following a Rutgers’ punt that pinned Iowa at its own 15-yard line, Iowa earned just one first down on a Kaleb Brown jet sweep, but after the conversion, amassed four yards on the next three plays. Lining up in an empty formation on third down, Hill’s toss went through the hands of Patterson, forcing Iowa’s second punt of the day.

Tory Taylor’s 46-yard offering was muffed by Scarlet Knight returner Christian Dremel, the ball bounding nine yards backward before being recovered by Rutgers. Even after its third pre-snap penalty of the game, Rutgers still converted on third-and-six with a 29-yard completion to receiver Ian Strong. Cornerback Jermari Harris missed the initial tackle, allowing for Strong to gain 20 yards after the catch.

The Hawkeye “D” stood strong after the big gain, conceding two yards on the next three plays.

After both teams traded punts, Iowa started at the 49-yard line, its best field position of the game at that point. The Hawkeyes drove the ball 37 yards on 10 plays, getting stuffed on two straight runs to bring out Stevens for his second attempt, this time from 32 yards.

Stevens made good on his second chance, and the Hawkeyes took the lead on a scoring drive where their longest play was a 10-yard holding penalty on the Scarlet Knights.

Holding Rutgers to 18 yards on its ensuing possession, Hill shined in the passing game till the Hawkeyes got in the red zone. The Wisconsin transfer completed 5-of-7 passes for 62 yards before his throw to Seth Anderson was intercepted near the right pylon by Scarlet Knight cornerback Max Melton.

In the opening thirty minutes of football, Iowa gained 184 total yards of offense, gained more net passing yards than receiving yards, and held Rutgers to five first downs, but still found itself with just a 3-0 lead at the break.

After both teams traded punts to open the second half, Hill turned heads again with a 54-yard dime on play action to first-year tight end Zach Ortwerth for Iowa’s longest play of the day. Yet the offense wouldn’t go a single yard further and Drew Stevens nailed a 47-yarder to extend the Hawkeyes’ advantage.

On the third down play prior to the field goal, Hill appeared to hit the thumb of his throwing hand on the helmet of a Rutgers defensive lineman. The quarterback walked off the field gripping his right thumb.

After Rutgers’ second-straight three-and-out, Iowa took over at its 46-yard line, and gained three first downs as Hill crossed the 200-yard mark for the first time in his collegiate career with a 17-yard toss to Ragaini. On second-and-four, Patterson squeezed his way into the end zone.

Opting to go for a two-point conversion, Hill hit Brown on a crossing route to make the score 14-0, but upon further review, Brown was found to have his knee down with the ball prior to the goal line, nullifying the conversion.

Rutgers’ next drive totaled negative 10 yards, as Scarlet Knight QB Gavin Wismatt mishandled a snap for a loss of 13 yards. The Hawkeyes took full advantage of their good field position, driving 44 yards on 12 plays and sputtering out when Hill mishandled a snap of his own for a loss of nine yards.

Stevens kicked his third field goal of the day, this time from 23 yards.

Rutgers’ next drive lasted just one play, as Wimsatt’s pass flew above his intended receiver, landing the arms of Hawkeye safety Quinn Schulte for the defender’s first pick of the season. He returned the pigskin 39 yards to the nine-yard line. Iowa then took three plays to find the end zone. Hill hit Brown again in the flat, and the Ohio State transfer juked a defender before making his way to the left pylon for a score to give Iowa a 22-0 lead.

Then, with less than two minutes remaining, Iowa had under bettor everywhere holding their breaths, as the Hawkeyes converted a fourth down to bring them to the five-yard line and threatened to score once again.

Yet to a collective sigh of belief from those gamblers, Hill took a knee on the next snap as time expired, as Iowa sealed the victory and its first game of more than 20 points since Sept. 30 against Michigan State.

Iowa now has the chance to clinch the Big Ten West title with a victory over Illinois at Kinnick Stadium next Saturday.