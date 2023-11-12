Highlight to Watch: Iowa safety Quinn Schulte snags his first interception of the season

For the first time in 12 quarters of football, Iowa finally registered an interception, as safety Quinn Schulte lept in the air to snag Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s pass late in the fourth quarter against the Scarlet Knights.

Quinn, a fifth-year beloved by teammates Nick Jackson and Jay Higgins, ran the ball back 39 yards to put Iowa at the Rutgers’ 25-yard line. Three plays later, the Hawkeyes found the end zone, this time on a 10-yard pass to receiver Kaleb Brown.