Highlight to Watch: Iowa safety Quinn Schulte snags his first interception of the season

The fifth-year and former walk-on ran back Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt’s offering 39 yards to put the Hawkeyes in scoring position.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 12, 2023
Grace Smith
Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte catches an interception during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Schulte intercepted the pass in the 4th quarter, running 39 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.

For the first time in 12 quarters of football, Iowa finally registered an interception, as safety Quinn Schulte lept in the air to snag Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s pass late in the fourth quarter against the Scarlet Knights.

Quinn, a fifth-year beloved by teammates Nick Jackson and Jay Higgins, ran the ball back 39 yards to put Iowa at the Rutgers’ 25-yard line. Three plays later, the Hawkeyes found the end zone, this time on a 10-yard pass to receiver Kaleb Brown.
