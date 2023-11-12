The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Highlight to Watch: Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown’s first collegiate touchdown

The Ohio State transfer caught three passes for 27 yards, including a 10-yard reception in the fourth quarter for a score.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 12, 2023
Iowa+wide+receiver+Kaleb+Brown+runs+into+the+end+zone+for+a+touchdown+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023.+Brown+received+the+ball+three+times+for+27+yards+and+a+touchdown.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights%2C+22-0.
Grace Smith
Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Brown received the ball three times for 27 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.

After registering his first catch of the season last week against Northwestern at Wrigley Field, Brown continued his run at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Hauling in three passes for 27 yards, as well as running for 20 yards on two carries, the Ohio State transfer reached the end zone for the first time since high school on a 10-yard toss from quarterback Deacon Hill.

Catching the ball near the right sideline, Brown made a defender miss, then dashed to the pylon to extend Iowa’s lead to 22-0.

After the game, Brown said it took till he reached the sidelines to realize what his score meant, but maintained the moment contained “a lot of emotion.”
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
