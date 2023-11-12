Highlight to Watch: Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown’s first collegiate touchdown

After registering his first catch of the season last week against Northwestern at Wrigley Field, Brown continued his run at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Hauling in three passes for 27 yards, as well as running for 20 yards on two carries, the Ohio State transfer reached the end zone for the first time since high school on a 10-yard toss from quarterback Deacon Hill.

Catching the ball near the right sideline, Brown made a defender miss, then dashed to the pylon to extend Iowa’s lead to 22-0.

After the game, Brown said it took till he reached the sidelines to realize what his score meant, but maintained the moment contained “a lot of emotion.”