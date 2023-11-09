Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers on Saturday

After a trip to Chicago’s Wrigley Field last week, the Iowa football team returns to Kinnick Stadium to take on Rutgers, but this time with the No. 22 ranking in the nation from the CFP Committee. The now-ranked Hawkeyes will take on a 6-3 Scarlet Knight squad that has more wins in 2023 than all of last season, as well as the Big Ten’s leading rusher Kyle Monangai and a highly-mobile quarterback in Gavin Wimsatt.

Matchup: No. 22 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 2:40 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA Weather: 50 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play) Jake Butt (color analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Iowa -1| O/U: 28.5