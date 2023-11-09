Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers on Saturday

After a trip to Chicago’s Wrigley Field last week, the Iowa football team returns to Kinnick Stadium to take on Rutgers, but this time with the No. 22 ranking in the nation from the CFP Committee. The now-ranked Hawkeyes will take on a 6-3 Scarlet Knight squad that has more wins in 2023 than all of last season, as well as the Big Ten’s leading rusher Kyle Monangai and a highly-mobile quarterback in Gavin Wimsatt.
Matchup: No. 22 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)
Scheduled game time: 2:40 p.m. Central Time
Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
Weather: 50 degrees Fahrenheit
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play) Jake Butt (color analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reporter)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Betting information: Line: Iowa -1| O/U: 28.5