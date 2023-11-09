The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Caitlin Clark scores 44 as No. 3 Iowa scrapes by No. 8 Virginia Tech
Iowa women’s basketball’s Kylie Feuerbach explodes in third quarter to propel Hawkeyes over No. 8 Virginia Tech
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women's basketball vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech in Ally Tipoff
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 11 of the college football season
Hawkeye defensive back Sebastian Castro embraces the long game at Iowa
Advertisement

Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers on Saturday

Find out more on the Hawkeyes’ home Big Ten matchup, including start time, announcers, weather, and more.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 9, 2023
Rutgers+quarterback+Evan+Simon+lunges+away+from+Iowa+linebacker+Jay+Higgins+to+avoid+a+safety+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+SHI+Stadium+in+Piscataway%2C+N.J.+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+24%2C+2022.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights+27-10.+Higgins+had+five+total+tackles.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon lunges away from Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins to avoid a safety during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-10. Higgins had five total tackles.

After a trip to Chicago’s Wrigley Field last week, the Iowa football team returns to Kinnick Stadium to take on Rutgers, but this time with the No. 22  ranking in the nation from the CFP Committee. The now-ranked Hawkeyes will take on a 6-3 Scarlet Knight squad that has more wins in 2023 than all of last season, as well as the Big Ten’s leading rusher Kyle Monangai and a highly-mobile quarterback in Gavin Wimsatt.

Matchup: No. 22 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 2:40 p.m. Central Time

Weather: 50 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play) Jake Butt (color analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Iowa -1| O/U: 28.5
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in