Photos: Students hold a Pro-Palestine Protest and call on President Barbara Wilson

Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
November 9, 2023

Yahir Jimenez and other student protestors held a pro-Palestine demonstration on the University of Iowa campus on Thursday.

The protest demanded more support for Palestinian students during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and for University administrators to be held accountable for providing resources to Israel.

Dozens of students assembled outside Jessup Hall, where they chanted and passed out calls-to-action before traveling inside to the Office of the University President. They then marched to the steps of President Barbara Wilson’s house and demanded they issue a statement standing with Palestine. Protestors hung up student statements on her door and windows before dispersing after an hour and a half.

Student protestors gather on the University of Iowa campus to demand more support for Palestinian students and anti-apartheid causes, and for University administrators to be held accountable for providing resources to Israel. The demonstration began outside of Jessup Hall and then marched to President Barbara Wilson’s house on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2033.

