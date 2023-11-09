Photos: Students hold a Pro-Palestine Protest and call on President Barbara Wilson

Yahir Jimenez and other student protestors held a pro-Palestine demonstration on the University of Iowa campus on Thursday.

The protest demanded more support for Palestinian students during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and for University administrators to be held accountable for providing resources to Israel.

Dozens of students assembled outside Jessup Hall, where they chanted and passed out calls-to-action before traveling inside to the Office of the University President. They then marched to the steps of President Barbara Wilson’s house and demanded they issue a statement standing with Palestine. Protestors hung up student statements on her door and windows before dispersing after an hour and a half.