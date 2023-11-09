Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech in Ally Tipoff

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 8 Virginia Tech, 80-76, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday. 15,196 fans attended the matchup.

Virginia Tech made the NCAA Final Four in the 2022-23 season but fell to LSU in the Semifinals. LSU then defeated Iowa in the Hawkeyes’ first National Championship appearance in program history, 102-85.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points with 44. Hokies guard Georgia Amoore, who won the ACC’s MVP of the ACC Tournament in 2023, led Virginia Tech in points with 31.

Virginia Tech scored more points than Iowa during the first and fourth quarters but only led the game for seven minutes and 28 seconds. Iowa led for 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Iowa and UNI face off in Cedar Falls on Sunday, where Clark has 16 more points to surpass Megan Gustafson as the all-time leading scorer for Iowa. Currently, Clark is sitting at 2,789 points.