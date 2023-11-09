The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech in Ally Tipoff

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
November 9, 2023

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 8 Virginia Tech, 80-76, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday. 15,196 fans attended the matchup.

Virginia Tech made the NCAA Final Four in the 2022-23 season but fell to LSU in the Semifinals. LSU then defeated Iowa in the Hawkeyes’ first National Championship appearance in program history, 102-85.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points with 44. Hokies guard Georgia Amoore, who won the ACC’s MVP of the ACC Tournament in 2023, led Virginia Tech in points with 31.

Virginia Tech scored more points than Iowa during the first and fourth quarters but only led the game for seven minutes and 28 seconds. Iowa led for 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Iowa and UNI face off in Cedar Falls on Sunday, where Clark has 16 more points to surpass Megan Gustafson as the all-time leading scorer for Iowa. Currently, Clark is sitting at 2,789 points.

Grace Smith
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen enter the arena before the Ally Tipoff, a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hokies, 80-76.

Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
