One-on-one with Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson

The Daily Iowan: What’s been your favorite part about Iowa City so far?

Anterio Thompson: Just the bond that everybody has with each other. I mean, everybody’s gonna say ‘Hi’ to you. Everybody’s gonna say ‘What’s up’ to you. It’s not like you’re just gonna come into this building and feel like you’re just alone. I mean, like, everybody’s gonna make sure that you’re present, everyone’s gonna make sure that you get at least a word like a ‘Hi’ or ‘Hey, you doing good?’ and things like that.

Is there anything you like to do with your teammates off the field?

I mean, we’re very competitive. I wouldn’t say like we play basketball, we know that we’re in season. But, like, we’ll go around, shoot a couple of hoops, play some video games here and there.

Did you have a favorite cartoon when you were younger?

“Courage the Cowardly Dog.” I mean, I don’t know, I just liked how you know it’s not real, but the fact that like a dog is able to talk a little bit and do that, it’s just cool.

Do you have a lot of family come down to games being kind of a local guy?

My family comes all the time. And then I have some teammates. And then some coaches were like popping up here and there, but they’re very supportive.

How many other Hempstead High School guys have played for the Hawkeyes? When was the last time before you, do you remember?

I mean, it got to be a minute ago. But I guess it’s a rare occurrence because I’ve never heard of them being here.

Do you have a piece of advice or a life motto you live by every day?

Just get one percent better. That’s the one thing I go by. [Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin]Bell talks to me all the time, talking about how I just need to improve every day. Yes, I’m not in the rotation right now. But I’m improving, and if I get one percent better each day, I’m gonna get closer and closer to that.

If you could eat one thing for the rest of your life what would it be?

A really good bowl of chicken Alfredo.

What’s your favorite chicken Alfredo you’ve had?

I think the one that my mom makes. She makes the best ones. I tried the one at Olive Garden. It was good, but it wasn’t great.

When you get some alone time outside of football away from your teammates, what do you like to do?

Recover. I mean, sleep a lot. I play some video games with some teammates. I like to go to the animal shelter.

Do you have any pets?

I have a dog. It’s a Chihuahua mixed with a Wiener dog. We call her Lady. She’s at home. She’s a little brat.

You mentioned video games. Do you have a favorite?

I’m really a 2K person. I like to play basketball a lot. I mean, I thought I wanted to be a hooper growing up. But obviously, my path was football.

Do you think you’re the best on the team at 2K?

That’s what I say. But some guys like to disagree, and that’s on them. But I feel like I’m the best.