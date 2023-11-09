The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 9, 2023
Iowa+running+back+Jaziun+Patterson+carries+the+ball+during+the+2023+Wildcats+Classic%2C+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Wrigley+Field+in+Chicago+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+4%2C+2023.+Patterson+carried+the+ball+eight+times+averaging+2.6+yards.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats%2C+10-7.
Grace Smith
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson carries the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Patterson carried the ball eight times averaging 2.6 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.

Rutgers @ No. 22 Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (34-20): Rutgers – A ranked Iowa team at home against an unranked Big Ten opponent. What could go wrong?

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (28-26): Iowa –  Hawks have won 15 of their last 16 games in November. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (35-19): Iowa – I’ll never pick against the Hawkeyes. Take that how you will.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (29-25): Iowa – Keep feeding Coop the ball on offense. 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (28-25): Iowa –  Bet the under.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (30-24): Iowa – What the heck, it’s November. 

Jason Brummond, Publisher (35-19): Iowa – There is a real possibility that no touchdowns are scored.

No. 13 Tennessee @ No. 14 Missouri 

McGowan: Missouri – Shakespeare’s Pizza is pretty good, especially on a midsummer night. 

Roering: Missouri  – ​​Missouri has given up 60+ points to Tennessee the past two seasons, but I think that will change.

Votzmeyer: Tennessee –  Josh Dobbs, UTK alum. He is the future.

Worth: Tennessee – Even with a revitalized Tigers team, Tennessee is extending its winning streak to five over Missouri.

Merrick: Tennessee – Unless Chase Daniel’s at QB I’m not buying Mizzou. 

Bohnenkamp: Missouri – A really fun SEC East game that doesn’t matter in the standings.

Brummond: Tennessee – Never forget when Missouri ducked Iowa in a football series.

No. 8 Ole Miss @ No. 2 Georgia 

McGowan: Georgia – Millie would growl in disappointment if I said otherwise. 

Roering: Georgia – The Bulldogs are vulnerable, but will pull out a win. 

Votzmeyer: Georgia – Boring. 

Worth: Georgia – Great SEC matchups this week. 

Merrick: Georgia – Bulldogs stay undefeated. 

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – Get ready for another Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide SEC Championship game.

Brummond: Georgia – Two coaches with visors walk in … only one can leave.

No. 3 Michigan @ No. 10 Penn State 

McGowan: Michigan – 49ers Jim revitalized my fashion sense. Come to the Bears. Please. 

Roering: Michigan – In Happy Valley or not, Michigan is just better 

Votzmeyer: Michigan – Let’s call this one, “The Battle of the Scandals.”

Worth: Penn State – Give me the Nittany Lions at home. 

Merrick: Penn State – Too much outside noise with Michigan right now

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – Wolverines have figured out James Franklin’s signs for flopping.

Brummond: Penn State – All signs point to Michigan missing Connor Stalions.

No. 18 Utah @ No. 5 Washington 

McGowan: Washington – Stay at the American Hotel in Seattle. Great place. 

Roering: Washington – Huge fan of HC Kaleb DeBoer. 

Votzmeyer: Washington – Utah is the most stagnant CFB team that is consistently ranked.

Worth: Washington – Don’t mention Riley Moss on 09/04/21 to Michael Penix Jr.

Merrick: Utah – Washington’s lack of defense will finally catch up. 

Bohnenkamp: Washington – Huskies have those CFP hopes.

Brummond: Washington – The Huskies are a legit championship contender.

USC @ No. 6 Oregon 

McGowan: Oregon – My uncle thinks Phil Parker will go to USC. What a joke … right? 

Roering: Oregon- USC scoring 42 points and losing is insanity. I’ve watched too much Iowa football. 

Votzmeyer: Oregon – On a serious note, that camera operator was wrong for recording Williams crying.

Worth: Oregon – Caleb WIlliams is the Drake of CFB. I’ll leave it up to you if that’s good or bad.

Merrick: Oregon – Iowa could score 25 against USC’s defense. Ducks roll in this one.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – 9:30 p.m. Saturday game on BTN next season.

Brummond: Oregon – USC’s defense is the Iowa offense of defenses.
