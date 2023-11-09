On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games

Rutgers @ No. 22 Iowa
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (34-20): Rutgers – A ranked Iowa team at home against an unranked Big Ten opponent. What could go wrong?
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (28-26): Iowa – Hawks have won 15 of their last 16 games in November.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (35-19): Iowa – I’ll never pick against the Hawkeyes. Take that how you will.
Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (29-25): Iowa – Keep feeding Coop the ball on offense.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (28-25): Iowa – Bet the under.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (30-24): Iowa – What the heck, it’s November.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (35-19): Iowa – There is a real possibility that no touchdowns are scored.
No. 13 Tennessee @ No. 14 Missouri
McGowan: Missouri – Shakespeare’s Pizza is pretty good, especially on a midsummer night.
Roering: Missouri – Missouri has given up 60+ points to Tennessee the past two seasons, but I think that will change.
Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Josh Dobbs, UTK alum. He is the future.
Worth: Tennessee – Even with a revitalized Tigers team, Tennessee is extending its winning streak to five over Missouri.
Merrick: Tennessee – Unless Chase Daniel’s at QB I’m not buying Mizzou.
Bohnenkamp: Missouri – A really fun SEC East game that doesn’t matter in the standings.
Brummond: Tennessee – Never forget when Missouri ducked Iowa in a football series.
No. 8 Ole Miss @ No. 2 Georgia
McGowan: Georgia – Millie would growl in disappointment if I said otherwise.
Roering: Georgia – The Bulldogs are vulnerable, but will pull out a win.
Votzmeyer: Georgia – Boring.
Worth: Georgia – Great SEC matchups this week.
Merrick: Georgia – Bulldogs stay undefeated.
Bohnenkamp: Georgia – Get ready for another Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide SEC Championship game.
Brummond: Georgia – Two coaches with visors walk in … only one can leave.
No. 3 Michigan @ No. 10 Penn State
McGowan: Michigan – 49ers Jim revitalized my fashion sense. Come to the Bears. Please.
Roering: Michigan – In Happy Valley or not, Michigan is just better
Votzmeyer: Michigan – Let’s call this one, “The Battle of the Scandals.”
Worth: Penn State – Give me the Nittany Lions at home.
Merrick: Penn State – Too much outside noise with Michigan right now
Bohnenkamp: Michigan – Wolverines have figured out James Franklin’s signs for flopping.
Brummond: Penn State – All signs point to Michigan missing Connor Stalions.
No. 18 Utah @ No. 5 Washington
McGowan: Washington – Stay at the American Hotel in Seattle. Great place.
Roering: Washington – Huge fan of HC Kaleb DeBoer.
Votzmeyer: Washington – Utah is the most stagnant CFB team that is consistently ranked.
Worth: Washington – Don’t mention Riley Moss on 09/04/21 to Michael Penix Jr.
Merrick: Utah – Washington’s lack of defense will finally catch up.
Bohnenkamp: Washington – Huskies have those CFP hopes.
Brummond: Washington – The Huskies are a legit championship contender.
USC @ No. 6 Oregon
McGowan: Oregon – My uncle thinks Phil Parker will go to USC. What a joke … right?
Roering: Oregon- USC scoring 42 points and losing is insanity. I’ve watched too much Iowa football.
Votzmeyer: Oregon – On a serious note, that camera operator was wrong for recording Williams crying.
Worth: Oregon – Caleb WIlliams is the Drake of CFB. I’ll leave it up to you if that’s good or bad.
Merrick: Oregon – Iowa could score 25 against USC’s defense. Ducks roll in this one.
Bohnenkamp: Oregon – 9:30 p.m. Saturday game on BTN next season.
Brummond: Oregon – USC’s defense is the Iowa offense of defenses.