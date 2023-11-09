On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games

Rutgers @ No. 22 Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (34-20): Rutgers – A ranked Iowa team at home against an unranked Big Ten opponent. What could go wrong?

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (28-26): Iowa – Hawks have won 15 of their last 16 games in November.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (35-19): Iowa – I’ll never pick against the Hawkeyes. Take that how you will.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (29-25): Iowa – Keep feeding Coop the ball on offense.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (28-25): Iowa – Bet the under.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (30-24): Iowa – What the heck, it’s November.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (35-19): Iowa – There is a real possibility that no touchdowns are scored.

No. 13 Tennessee @ No. 14 Missouri

McGowan: Missouri – Shakespeare’s Pizza is pretty good, especially on a midsummer night.

Roering: Missouri – ​​Missouri has given up 60+ points to Tennessee the past two seasons, but I think that will change.

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Josh Dobbs, UTK alum. He is the future.

Worth: Tennessee – Even with a revitalized Tigers team, Tennessee is extending its winning streak to five over Missouri.

Merrick: Tennessee – Unless Chase Daniel’s at QB I’m not buying Mizzou.

Bohnenkamp: Missouri – A really fun SEC East game that doesn’t matter in the standings.

Brummond: Tennessee – Never forget when Missouri ducked Iowa in a football series.

No. 8 Ole Miss @ No. 2 Georgia

McGowan: Georgia – Millie would growl in disappointment if I said otherwise.

Roering: Georgia – The Bulldogs are vulnerable, but will pull out a win.

Votzmeyer: Georgia – Boring.

Worth: Georgia – Great SEC matchups this week.

Merrick: Georgia – Bulldogs stay undefeated.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – Get ready for another Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide SEC Championship game.

Brummond: Georgia – Two coaches with visors walk in … only one can leave.

No. 3 Michigan @ No. 10 Penn State

McGowan: Michigan – 49ers Jim revitalized my fashion sense. Come to the Bears. Please.

Roering: Michigan – In Happy Valley or not, Michigan is just better

Votzmeyer: Michigan – Let’s call this one, “The Battle of the Scandals.”

Worth: Penn State – Give me the Nittany Lions at home.

Merrick: Penn State – Too much outside noise with Michigan right now

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – Wolverines have figured out James Franklin’s signs for flopping.

Brummond: Penn State – All signs point to Michigan missing Connor Stalions.

No. 18 Utah @ No. 5 Washington

McGowan: Washington – Stay at the American Hotel in Seattle. Great place.

Roering: Washington – Huge fan of HC Kaleb DeBoer.

Votzmeyer: Washington – Utah is the most stagnant CFB team that is consistently ranked.

Worth: Washington – Don’t mention Riley Moss on 09/04/21 to Michael Penix Jr.

Merrick: Utah – Washington’s lack of defense will finally catch up.

Bohnenkamp: Washington – Huskies have those CFP hopes.

Brummond: Washington – The Huskies are a legit championship contender.

USC @ No. 6 Oregon

McGowan: Oregon – My uncle thinks Phil Parker will go to USC. What a joke … right?

Roering: Oregon- USC scoring 42 points and losing is insanity. I’ve watched too much Iowa football.

Votzmeyer: Oregon – On a serious note, that camera operator was wrong for recording Williams crying.

Worth: Oregon – Caleb WIlliams is the Drake of CFB. I’ll leave it up to you if that’s good or bad.

Merrick: Oregon – Iowa could score 25 against USC’s defense. Ducks roll in this one.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – 9:30 p.m. Saturday game on BTN next season.

Brummond: Oregon – USC’s defense is the Iowa offense of defenses.