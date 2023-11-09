Hawkeye defensive back Sebastian Castro embraces the long game at Iowa

When defensive back Sebastian Castro first arrived at Iowa as a first-year in 2019, he didn’t expect it would take three years for him to start for the Hawkeyes.

In a landscape marked by college athletes who can transfer without sitting out a year, most players in Castro’s position would choose to take their talents elsewhere instead of losing playing time.

Hailing from Oak Lawn, Illinois, Castro stuck it out in the Black and Gold and made a name for himself within the program, making plays on the scout team and competing alongside and against fellow defensive backs and teammates Dane Belton and Riley Moss, who were each selected in the last two NFL Drafts, respectively.

Now, the fifth-year senior leads a stout Hawkeye defense in pass deflections and interceptions and was named a second-team midseason All-American by the Associated Press.

“I’m kind of glad [how] it happened,” Castro said at a July media availability. “It’s like coming to Iowa and having to wait to play and just learning the whole time — it’s a humbling experience.”

Castro’s three interceptions nine games into the season leads the Hawkeyes and is tied for third in the Big Ten, but he’s been making an even greater impact on Iowa fans for laying the hitstick on his opponents.

“Castro…he hits hard. Everybody sees it,” Iowa running back Leshon Williams said at an Oct. 17 media availability. “When he hits people, they go down.”

Castro approaches his hard-hitting tackles in a methodic, systematic way.

“I feel like it’s affecting [the opponents’] game because, in the back of their mind, they know that I can just come out of nowhere and hit them,” Castro said.

One player who can attest to Castro’s hitting capabilities is Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, who Castro pounded on a fourth-and-one play late in their Oct. 14 matchup, nearly forcing a fumble on the collision.

“That’s the mental part of the game I try to enforce because whether or not they know [where I am], that’s breaking them down slowly and slowly,” Castro said.

But his aggressive playstyle reflects the challenging upbringing he faced as an adolescent in Chicago.

“We didn’t play with pads,” Castro said in an interview with Our Esquina. “I got used to the physicality. We played tackle. We didn’t care.”

Early days

Growing up in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, Illinois, Castro, along with his mother and older brother, Roque, lived with his grandparents Jose and Teresa Gonzalez, whose household would fill up to nearly 10 people as Castro’s cousins would also stay there.

Castro was only a month old when his father was sent to prison, leaving both him and his brother to look toward Jose as a positive role model.

“He’s the provider and protector of his family,” Castro said regarding his grandfather. “I always looked up to him.”

With kids of all ages running around the Gonzalez home, Castro grew up recreating WWE moves and playing football with his older brother and cousins. It was during these early and sometimes violent instances in his grandparents’ home that Castro said he developed his hard-hitting mentality as a player.

“Playing with older kids growing up, I was scared to go against them because I didn’t know what it felt like to get hit like that, and once I realized it wasn’t that bad, I just embraced it,” Castro said.

Castro’s love for football grew as games in the backyard with his family evolved into Pop Warner football and eventually suiting up for the Richards High School Bulldogs.

Castro learned how to play football at the next level from Roque, who is three years older than him and a former defensive back for St. Xavier University, an NAIA school.

And Castro excelled for the Bulldogs, joining with Williams as the team made it to the state playoffs three straight seasons and earning first-team All-State honors as a junior and senior.

Castro finished his final season of high school with 95 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions. He was named Player of the Year by The Reporter and Daily Southtown.

During this time, the three-star recruit began receiving offers from schools such as Iowa State, Minnesota, and Syracuse. However, he fell in love with Iowa following a visit in his junior year.

“When I first came here, I really knew nothing about Iowa, but when I just saw how everyone operated and the production and consistency they had, [committing] was almost like an easy decision,” Castro said at a Sept. 13 media availability.

Trusting the process

Castro redshirted at Iowa in 2019 and appeared briefly in just one game during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He saw action in all 14 contests in 2021, racking up six tackles while playing mostly on special teams.

He admitted to being humbled his first few years at Iowa, struggling to see any meaningful playing time in a defensive back room that consisted of future NFL players Geno Stone and Michael Ojemudia.

“I was a star player in high school, and I think I’m going to walk into Iowa and just start,” Castro said. “I had the talent, but I wasn’t a good player. That was hard for me to accept as an 18-19 year-old.”

But he remained patient with his role in the program and took the time during his first couple of years at Iowa to master defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s scheme while catching the eye of coaches on the scout team.

“I heard rumors of what he was doing on the scout team his freshman year and how [coaches] would get mad at him for tackling guys, but he’s one of those dudes who just sits in Coach Parker’s room and listens to everything he says,” Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins said at Iowa football’s 2023 media day.

It wasn’t till last season that Castro’s role on the defense increased, starting eight games at the CASH position, which is a hybrid position of a defensive back and linebacker. He finished the season with 33 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one sack, including a career-high five tackles in Iowa’s 21-0 Music City Bowl win over Kentucky last season.

“He’s an aggressive, tough guy, who’s totally committed and 100 percent onboard,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa’s 20-13 win against Iowa State.

Castro’s performance so far in 2023 has been a bright spot on a 7-2 Iowa team still in the running to compete for a Big Ten Championship despite being hindered by injuries on the offense.

Iowa junior defensive lineman Yahya Black said the team can always depend on Castro being in the right position to make a play.

“He’s a pretty soft-spoken guy, but he’s all business, and when it comes time to play, he doesn’t miss,” Black said at an Oct. 25 media availability.

Once a three-star prospect and 111th-ranked safety in his class according to 247 Sports, Castro is now a key member of the 2023 Hawkeye defense as a top-five tackler and disruptive force for any opponent.

Castro’s performance this season is a testament to his commitment to developing as a player — a commitment he made with himself on why he decided to ride it out with Iowa.

“I made a deal with myself that until you start playing at a high level consistently all the time, you don’t have the right to transfer,” Castro said. “I felt if I did [transfer], I would regret it.”