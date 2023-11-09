Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 11 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Michigan — Harbaugh’s in hot water — again. Ohio State — The Buckeyes’ defense doesn’t quite match up with the Wolverines. Penn State — We will see what the Nittany Lions are all about this Saturday. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights held tough with the Buckeyes. Iowa — The Hawks just keep finding a way to win. Minnesota — Squeaking out a win over Iowa is literally the only reason the Gophers are here. Wisconsin — Tough last couple of weeks for this highly-anticipated Air Raid offense. Nebraska — I ranked Nebraska last at one point. This just shows how bad the Big Ten West is, not that the Huskers have drastically improved. Northwestern — Holding Iowa to 10 points isn’t impressive, it’s expected. Illinois — The Fighting Illini’s last three games have been decided by four or fewer points. Maryland — The Terps started off hot with five straight dubs and have been a train wreck since. Indiana — The Hoosiers earned a good morale boost against Wisconsin after losing four in a row. Michigan State — I try to feel bad for the Spartans, but I just can’t after that 2015 Big Ten Championship game. Purdue — The Boilermakers blow.

Matchups

Memorial Stadium: Maryland (5-4, 2-4) @ Nebraska (5-4, 3-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Peacock | Line: Maryland -2.5 | O/U: 41.5

With a win on Saturday, Nebraska will be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016.

Beaver Stadium: No. 3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0) @ No. 10 Penn State (8-1, 5-1)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Michigan -5 | O/U: 44.5

Can the Nittany Lions dash the Wolverines’ hopes of an undefeated season? It’s more likely now than ever amid Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal, but I doubt it.

Ross-Ade Stadium: Minnesota (5-4, 3-3) @ Purdue (2-7, 1-5)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 | Line: Minnesota -9.5 | O/U: 53

These two squads embody Big Ten West football — ugly.

Kinnick Stadium: Rutgers (6-3, 2-2) @ No. 22 Iowa (7-2, 4-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network | Line: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 29.5

This will be a tough game for the Hawkeyes, but I’m confident the Iowa defense will come in clutch once again.

Camp Randall Stadium: Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) @ Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1| Line: Wisconsin -10 | O/U: 44.5

A loss to the Wildcats would make an already disappointing season for the Badgers that much worse.

Ohio Stadium: Michigan State (3-6, 1-5) @ No. 1 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.. on NBC | Line: Ohio State -28.5 | O/U: 46.5

This should be a blowout, but I don’t think the Buckeyes will cover.