Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 11 of the college football season

Sports Editor Kenna Roering previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the Big Ten’s conference power rankings.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
November 9, 2023
Rutgers+running+back+Kyle+Monangai+watches+the+ball+go+over+him+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+SHI+Stadium+in+Piscataway%2C+N.J.+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+24%2C+2022.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights+27-10.+Monangai+had+six+carries+for+25+yards.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai watches the ball go over him during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-10. Monangai had six carries for 25 yards.

Power Rankings

  1. Michigan — Harbaugh’s in hot water — again. 
  2. Ohio State — The Buckeyes’ defense doesn’t quite match up with the Wolverines. 
  3. Penn State — We will see what the Nittany Lions are all about this Saturday.
  4. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights held tough with the Buckeyes.
  5. Iowa — The Hawks just keep finding a way to win. 
  6. Minnesota — Squeaking out a win over Iowa is literally the only reason the Gophers are here. 
  7. Wisconsin — Tough last couple of weeks for this highly-anticipated Air Raid offense.
  8. Nebraska — I ranked Nebraska last at one point. This just shows how bad the Big Ten West is, not that the Huskers have drastically improved. 
  9. Northwestern — Holding Iowa to 10 points isn’t impressive, it’s expected. 
  10. Illinois — The Fighting Illini’s last three games have been decided by four or fewer points. 
  11. Maryland — The Terps started off hot with five straight dubs and have been a train wreck since. 
  12. Indiana — The Hoosiers earned a good morale boost against Wisconsin after losing four in a row. 
  13. Michigan State — I try to feel bad for the Spartans, but I just can’t after that 2015 Big Ten Championship game. 
  14. Purdue — The Boilermakers blow. 

Matchups

Memorial Stadium: Maryland (5-4, 2-4) @ Nebraska (5-4, 3-3) 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Peacock | Line: Maryland -2.5  | O/U: 41.5

With a win on Saturday, Nebraska will be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. 

Beaver Stadium: No. 3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0) @ No. 10 Penn State (8-1, 5-1)  

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Michigan -5 | O/U: 44.5

Can the Nittany Lions dash the Wolverines’ hopes of an undefeated season? It’s more likely now than ever amid Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal, but I doubt it. 

Ross-Ade Stadium: Minnesota (5-4, 3-3) @ Purdue (2-7, 1-5) 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 | Line: Minnesota -9.5 | O/U: 53

These two squads embody Big Ten West football — ugly. 

Kinnick Stadium: Rutgers (6-3, 2-2) @ No. 22 Iowa (7-2, 4-2) 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network | Line: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 29.5

This will be a tough game for the Hawkeyes, but I’m confident the Iowa defense will come in clutch once again. 

Camp Randall Stadium: Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) @ Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1|  Line: Wisconsin -10 | O/U: 44.5

A loss to the Wildcats would make an already disappointing season for the Badgers that much worse. 

Ohio Stadium: Michigan State (3-6, 1-5) @ No. 1 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.. on NBC | Line: Ohio State -28.5  | O/U: 46.5

This should be a blowout, but I don’t think the Buckeyes will cover. 
