Iowa men’s basketball defeats North Dakota, 110-68, behind accurate shooting and disruptive defense

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated North Dakota, 110-68, in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. Getting off to a hot start from behind the arc, Iowa never looked back, cruising for a 42-point victory behind a 53 percent mark from the field.

After starting the contest with five straight runs, the Hawkeyes poured it on early, led by third-year forward Sandfort’s 13 points in the opening six minutes of play. Hailing from Waukee, Iowa, Sandfort, hit three shots from behind the arc during his burst. Scoring 8 points off of North Dakota turnovers, Iowa was 75 percent from three-point range by the time the Hawkeye second unit arrived on the court.

That group, composed of second-year guard Josh Dix and first-years Brock Harding, Owen Freeman, Pryce Sandfort, and Ladji Dembele, went on a 9-0 before conceding a layup to North Dakota’s Grady Danielson. Six of those nine tallies came from Freeman, all in the paint. The six-foot-10 forward from Moline, Illinois, dropped in a layup, slammed home a dunk on a Harding assist, and capped off his run with a left-handed hook shot.

During a dry spell in which Iowa was 0-for-8 from the field, Iowa employed a full-court press with less than ten minutes to go in the half, securing a ten-second violation with 4:40 remaining in the opening half. After that call, the Hawkeyes went on a 17-10 run to lead, 56-32 at halftime. Forcing 13 turnovers from the Hawks, the Hawkeye “D” shined, such as when Iowa guard Dasonte Bowen stripped his opponent on the press and took the ball to the hole for a layup.

After 20 minutes of play, Iowa was outrebounded, 23-20, and had rather abnormal shooting percentages, hitting 41.6 percent of their shots overall but going 50 percent from three-point land.

Starting off the second half, Iowa went on a 17-12 run over the first five minutes, the Iowa second unit again got off to a hot start, this time with an 8-0 run led by Freeman’s four points in the paint. Yet the group still showed their inexperience, as Harding threw a ball off a teammate’s feet on an out-of-bounds play and Freeman racked up three fouls.

Payton Sandfort capped off his double-double performance with a crowd-arousing dunk. Faking a shot in the corner, he took two dribbles and jammed down a right-handed jam. Following that possession was an and-one layup from Bowen to uphold the 20-plus point lead.

After Freeman hit his seventh shot on eight attempts, Iowa found themselves at 104 points, increasing their 24-point halftime lead to 38.

It was a tough shooting night for Hawkeye guard Tony Perkins, who shot just 3-of-11 and didn’t make a field goal till his ninth attempt. Harding coughed up three turnovers and was the only Hawkeye to finish with a negative plus/minus ranking.