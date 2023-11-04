Iowa football defeats Northwestern, 10-7, with late field goal by Drew Stevens

The Iowa football team defeated Northwestern, 10-7, at Wrigley Field in a contest marked by injury, offensive struggles, and a goal-line stand for the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes’ biggest play of the first quarter, a 45-yard punt return from Cooper DeJean that put Iowa in the red zone, was called back due to an illegal block on the back. Even still, Iowa received plenty of benefit from the officials early during their two opening drives, gaining 31 yards of offense on three defensive pass interference calls on the Wildcats. Yet once quarterback Deacon Hill and Co. crossed midfield, the offense sputtered on third down.

On the first drive of the game, Hill was strip-sacked for a loss of eight yards, and the Hawkeyes opted to punt. On the second, running back Leshon Williams was stuffed for a loss of four on a screen pass. Kicker Drew Stevens tried a 53-yarder on the second drive, but his offering smacked off the right upright to keep the game scoreless. That play was the closest either team to registering a mark on the scoreboard in the first quarter.

On its third drive, Iowa’s offense showed signs of life, averaging four yards per play and getting all to the way to the Northwestern 26-yard line before Hill’s pass to receiver Nico Ragaini was intercepted in the end zone by Wildcat defensive back Theran Johnson.

At the end of the first thirty minutes, neither squad found itself in the red zone. Out of nine Iowa first downs, four were gifted from defensive penalties. With just 82 total yards of offense, Iowa still performed better than Northwestern, which was held to 29 yards and 2 first downs Linebacker Jay Higgins led the Hawkeyes with five total tackles.

It didn’t take long for the Hawkeyes to light up the scoreboard in the second half, as following a Northwestern three-and-out, Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson blocked his second punt of the season. The sophomore’s play set Iowa up at the Wildcats’ 25-yard line, and seven snaps later, Hill rolled out of the pocket on play action, finding TE Addison Ostrenga for a two-yard score.

To start the fourth quarter, Northwestern mounted its best drive of the afternoon, amassing 53 yards on 20 plays, but for no points. Even with a DeJean pass interference penalty bringing the Wildcats to the two-yard line, they gained one yard on four plays amidst a raucous Iowa crowd along the third base line.

Yet even after the change in momentum, Iowa’s offense couldn’t answer in kind, collecting just seven yards and punting near the goal line. Wildcat returner A.J. Henning ran the pigskin back 23 yards to the 22-yard line, setting up Northwestern’s second trip to the red zone on the day. This time around, the Wildcats erased their goose egg, as Sullivan found receiver Cam Johnson on a five-yard pass up the middle to notch the game at seven apiece.

Then, needing to get within field goal range, Hill and the offense did just that, taking the ball 37 yards, highlighted by a 23-yard toss to receiver Kaleb Brown, his longest catch of the season. Then, from 54 yards, Stevens made good on his second attempt, giving Iowa a late lead with less than 20 seconds remaining. In a contest where three Iowa offensive linemen went down with injury, and an offense that was outgained yet again by its opponent, the Hawkeyes emerged with their seventh W of the season.