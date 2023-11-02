The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash
‘Make something out of nothing:’ Iowa football RBs a bright spot within struggling offense
Historic exhibit for Lulu Merle Johnson, JoCo’s namesake progresses
Police urge Johnson County residents to be vigilant due to an uptick in car burglaries
Fall harvest yields a dangerous time for Iowa farmers
Advertisement

Iowa women’s soccer Cinderella run continues, advances to Big Ten Championship

The Hawkeyes defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 1-0, in overtime in the conference semifinals.
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
November 2, 2023
Iowa+forward+Kelli+Mcgroarty+heads+the+ball+and+scores+a+goal+during+a+soccer+match+between+Iowa+and+Maryland+at+the+Soccer+Complex+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+15%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeat+the+Terrapins%2C+5-0.
Lua Rasga
Iowa forward Kelli Mcgroarty heads the ball and scores a goal during a soccer match between Iowa and Maryland at the Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeat the Terrapins, 5-0.

The Iowa women’s soccer team continued its Cinderella run with another upset in the Big Ten Tournament. 

This time, the Hawkeyes knocked off No. 5 Penn State, 1-0, in overtime, to earn a berth to the Big Ten Tournament Championship. 

The game was played at Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio. 

Veteran midfielder Kelli McGroarty once again came up clutch for the Hawkeyes, scoring the winning goal in the first overtime period. 

McGroarty also scored the game-tying goal in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State.

It is Iowa’s first win over a top-five opponent since defeating Penn State in the 2020-21 Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

Match recap

The Hawkeyes were the aggressors during the match, earning more shots and shots on goal. 

In the opening minutes of the first half, Penn State found several chances and held possession, but once Iowa switched formations from a four-back to a three-back, the Hawkeyes dominated possession by outnumbering the Nittany Lions in the midfield. 

Penn State struggled to deal with Iowa’s high press, as any time the Nittany Lions had possession,  the Hawkeyes would collapse and suffocate the player on the ball. 

Iowa stayed aggressive in attack in the second half. As the game continued, Penn State adjusted to the Hawkeyes’ attack and earned some scoring opportunities. But the Iowa defense always managed to track back and halt the Nittany Lions’ attack. 

In the closing minutes of regulation, both teams opened up defensively as they sent numbers forward hoping to find a match-winner. Both McGroarty and fourth-year Josie Durr came close to a match-winner before time expired. .

In the overtime period, the Hawkeyes once again found their rhythm and had success in attack.

Iowa finally broke through in the 95th minute after McGroarty scored off the rebound of a shot by rookie midfielder Sofia Bush. 

With no more golden goal rule, the Hawkeyes had to hold on to their lead for 15 more minutes for a championship berth. 

In the closing seconds of the match, Penn State won a free kick on the left wing and sent every player forward into Iowa’s penalty box, hoping to find an equalizer.

But the Hawkeyes remained calm and stopped the Nittany Lions’ last-ditch efforts to win the match.

Deja vu

This year’s Big Ten Tournament run is eerily similar to Iowa’s run in the 2020-21 tournament. Then, the Hawkeyes qualified as one of the bottom seeds and beat Penn State 1-0 in the semifinals before beating Wisconsin 1-0 in the title match. 

Iowa will play Wisconsin for the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, at 1 p.m. 
More to Discover
More in Big Ten Tournament
Junior Max Murphy closes in on the lead during the Hawkeye Invitational at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Murphy broke the University of Iowa mens 6,000-meter record at the invite. The Iowa mens team won the invite with the women coming in second.
Iowa cross country leaders learn from Big Ten Championship competition
The Iowa mens cross country team huddles before the Hawkeye invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. The Iowa mens team won the invite with the women coming in second second.
Iowa cross country teams finish in bottom half at Big Ten Championship meet
Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg pitches the ball during a baseball game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 2-1. Langenberg pitched five innings and struck out four batters.
Iowa baseball notebook | Big Ten Tournament semifinal recap, championship preview
More in Featured
University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash
University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash
Steve Swenka hooks up a Gehl grinder-mixer to his tractor at Double G Angus Farms in Tiffin on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Double G Farms has been open for 111 years and is currently owned by Steve Swenka and his wife, Amy.
Fall harvest yields a dangerous time for Iowa farmers
Iowa Democratic Party call for resignation of UI student org leaders after Israel-Hamas war statement
Iowa Democratic Party call for resignation of UI student org leaders after Israel-Hamas war statement
More in Soccer
Iowa forward Meike Ingles chest bumps the ball during the Iowa women’s soccer match versus Penn State at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 1-0.
Iowa women’s soccer aims to continue Cinderella run in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg passes the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Michigan State at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Michigan State defeated Iowa, 2-1.
Iowa women’s soccer upsets top seed Michigan State in first round of Big Ten Tournament
Iowa defender Samantha Cary maintains possession of the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Michigan State at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Michigan State defeated Iowa, 2-1.
Iowa women’s soccer to face tough first-round matchup in Big Ten Tournament
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in