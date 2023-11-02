Five things to watch for ahead of Iowa’s game against Northwestern

1. Starting momentum

Under normal circumstances, Iowa would have an advantage coming off a bye week, but given this week’s events, I’m not certain that will be the case. The midweek announcement of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz not returning to the Hawkeyes in 2024 was a surprise for many, and I’m pretty sure players can be included in that group.

The Hawkeyes are now with a lame-duck offensive coordinator and have distraction looming over them as questions linger over whether head coach Kirk Ferentz returns next season. How well they block out that noise will be key in gaining an early edge over Northwestern, which is coming off a 33-27 triumph over Maryland. The Wildcats scored 14 first-quarter points in that contest against the Terrapins, so the Hawkeyes’ must start strong on both ends of the ball.

2. Adjusting to new Northwestern QB

Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant started under center for the Wildcats for their first five games of the season before being sidelined by an upper-body injury in Northwestern’s loss to Penn State on Sept. 30. Filling in for Byrant in that contest was third-year QB Brendan Sullivan, who started four games for the Wildcats in 2022. The Davison, Michigan, native started Northwestern’s next three games, collecting two wins while averaging 13 completions for 190 yards per contest. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is more of a threat on the ground game, averaging 13 carries per start and amassing 94 yards over that span.

With Bryant’s status in doubt for Saturday, Sullivan will most likely be facing a Hawkeye ‘D’ that held him to 159 yards in the air and -42 yards on the ground in their last meeting on Oct. 29, 2022. Even with a solid track record against Sullivan in the past, Iowa has a different defensive lineup than last season and will need to contain Sullivan in the pocket.

3. Rebounding in the run game

Iowa’s game against Minnesota was the Hawkeyes’ worst rushing performance of the season, totaling 11 yards with an average of 0.4 yards per rush. Such a pitiful performance cannot happen on Saturday, as Iowa will need a solid ground game to get down the field at Wrigley, especially given quarterback Deacon Hill’s tendency to turn the ball over in the passing game. Saturday will be a great opportunity for Iowa third-year back Lehson Williams and Co. to have a bounce-back performance, as Northwestern ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten in rushing defense, conceding 164.3 yards per game to their opponents.

4, Run Pass Option

In the Hawkeyes’ 12-10 loss to the Golden Gophers, the Minnesota defense stacked the box, bringing down safeties from the secondary and into the run fit to squash any chance of success for Iowa’s ground game. When an opponent intentionally cherry-picks defending the run, Iowa needs to adjust and utilize the run pass option, where the offensive line run blocks but doesn’t get too far downfield, allowing for Hill to put the ball in the air to receivers. In addition, employing play-action passes will also be a solution, as doing so will make the defense pay for stacking the box.

5. Change in offensive scheme

Now with a lame-duck offensive coordinator, it will be interesting to see just how much Iowa bothers to alter its offensive scheme, knowing that Brian Ferentz’s 25 points per game clause is now irrelevant. Obviously, the Hawkeyes will hold winning out as their highest priority, but now that they know that the future direction is up in the air, they might try to mix things up a bit. Do I think this will actually happen knowing the stubbornness of Iowa on offense? Nope, but it’s worth hoping for.