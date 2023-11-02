The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 10 of the college football season

Assistant Sports Editor Colin Votzmeyer previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the Big Ten’s conference power rankings.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
November 2, 2023
Iowa+running+back+Kaleb+Johnson+runs+with+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+29%2C+2022.+Johnsons+longest+run+of+the+game+was+18+yards.+Iowa+defeated+Northwestern%2C+33-13.
Gabby Drees
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Johnson’s longest run of the game was 18 yards. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.

Power Rankings

  1. Michigan — The Wolverines remain ahead — but not by too much.
  2. Ohio State — Marvin Harrison Jr. for Heisman? He sure played like it.
  3. Penn State — The Nittany Lions dodged a bullet last week.
  4. Rutgers — The gap between the top three and bottom 11 teams is growing.
  5. Iowa — A stagnant week for the Hawkeyes, per usual….
  6. Wisconsin — An impressive showing against the Buckeyes, but this offense is rough.
  7. Minnesota — Not many are impressed by a double-digit win over the Spartans.
  8. Northwestern — The Wildcats’ stock is rising.
  9. Maryland — And the Terrapins’ stock is plummeting. Get Tagovailoa out of there!
  10. Nebraska — Heinrich Haarberg might have the best name in the Big Ten.
  11. Illinois — The Fighting Illini don’t have to lose games to drop in my rankings.
  12. Purdue — Nebraska’s win has Boilermaker fans looking to the basketball season early.
  13. Michigan State — The downfall of Spartan football needs to be studied.
  14. Indiana — An impressive fight with Penn State, which many will forget.

Matchups

SHI Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) @ Rutgers (6-2, 3-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on CBS | Line: OSU -18.5 | O/U: 43

This could be the Big Ten game of the week. Rutgers is hot and fresh after a week off, but stopping TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. is a tall task.

Memorial Stadium: Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) @ Indiana (2-6, 0-5)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: WISC -9.5 | O/U: 44

If Indiana plays anything like it did against Penn State, the Badgers could be in for a battle. But I’ve been impressed with Braedyn Locke thus far.

Spartan Stadium: Nebraska (5-3, 3-2) @ Michigan State (2-6, 0-5)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: NEB -3.5 | O/U: 35.5

This game would hurt my eyes to watch. Fox Sports might lose money broadcasting this one. Is Skip Bayless on the call? 

SECU Stadium: No. 11 Penn State (7-1, 4-1) @ Maryland (5-3, 2-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX | Line: PSU -11 | O/U: 50

All College Football Playoff hopes for the Nittany Lions have been dashed, but a staple win over Maryland could bump their ranking with the right losses.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Illinois (3-5, 1-4) @ Minnesota (5-3, 3-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MINN -3 | O/U: 40.5

It’s the battle of iconically unsuccessful college football coaches. Let Bret Bielema and P.J. Fleck distract you from the poor quality of football played in this matchup.

Wrigley Field: Iowa (6-2, 3-2) @ Northwestern (4-4, 2-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: IOWA -2.5 | O/U: 29.5

Wrigley Field is a top-tier stadium in the MLB, so much so that this contest’s final score might look like one from a baseball game.

Michigan Stadium: Purdue (2-6, 1-4) @ No. 3 Michigan (8-0, 5-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: MICH -32.5 | O/U: 49.5

Here’s J.J. McCarthy’s chance to show college football he deserves the Heisman Trophy, and what better team to show it against? Bloodbath.
