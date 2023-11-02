Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 10 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Michigan — The Wolverines remain ahead — but not by too much. Ohio State — Marvin Harrison Jr. for Heisman? He sure played like it. Penn State — The Nittany Lions dodged a bullet last week. Rutgers — The gap between the top three and bottom 11 teams is growing. Iowa — A stagnant week for the Hawkeyes, per usual…. Wisconsin — An impressive showing against the Buckeyes, but this offense is rough. Minnesota — Not many are impressed by a double-digit win over the Spartans. Northwestern — The Wildcats’ stock is rising. Maryland — And the Terrapins’ stock is plummeting. Get Tagovailoa out of there! Nebraska — Heinrich Haarberg might have the best name in the Big Ten. Illinois — The Fighting Illini don’t have to lose games to drop in my rankings. Purdue — Nebraska’s win has Boilermaker fans looking to the basketball season early. Michigan State — The downfall of Spartan football needs to be studied. Indiana — An impressive fight with Penn State, which many will forget.

Matchups

SHI Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) @ Rutgers (6-2, 3-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on CBS | Line: OSU -18.5 | O/U: 43

This could be the Big Ten game of the week. Rutgers is hot and fresh after a week off, but stopping TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. is a tall task.

Memorial Stadium: Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) @ Indiana (2-6, 0-5)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: WISC -9.5 | O/U: 44

If Indiana plays anything like it did against Penn State, the Badgers could be in for a battle. But I’ve been impressed with Braedyn Locke thus far.

Spartan Stadium: Nebraska (5-3, 3-2) @ Michigan State (2-6, 0-5)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: NEB -3.5 | O/U: 35.5

This game would hurt my eyes to watch. Fox Sports might lose money broadcasting this one. Is Skip Bayless on the call?

SECU Stadium: No. 11 Penn State (7-1, 4-1) @ Maryland (5-3, 2-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX | Line: PSU -11 | O/U: 50

All College Football Playoff hopes for the Nittany Lions have been dashed, but a staple win over Maryland could bump their ranking with the right losses.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Illinois (3-5, 1-4) @ Minnesota (5-3, 3-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MINN -3 | O/U: 40.5

It’s the battle of iconically unsuccessful college football coaches. Let Bret Bielema and P.J. Fleck distract you from the poor quality of football played in this matchup.

Wrigley Field: Iowa (6-2, 3-2) @ Northwestern (4-4, 2-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: IOWA -2.5 | O/U: 29.5

Wrigley Field is a top-tier stadium in the MLB, so much so that this contest’s final score might look like one from a baseball game.

Michigan Stadium: Purdue (2-6, 1-4) @ No. 3 Michigan (8-0, 5-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: MICH -32.5 | O/U: 49.5

Here’s J.J. McCarthy’s chance to show college football he deserves the Heisman Trophy, and what better team to show it against? Bloodbath.