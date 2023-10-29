The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Convenience store, Starbucks opens in Iowa Memorial Union
UIHC prepares for Halloween with costumes, trick-or-treating event
Iowa women’s soccer upsets top seed Michigan State in first round of Big Ten Tournament
UI becomes first Big Ten school to offer embedded counselor for student veterans
How Johnson County Ambulance Services adapt for game day
Advertisement

IC Metaphysical Expo curates spiritual connectivity EXPO

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the event, the Iowa City Metaphysical Exposition returned for another whimsical festival.
Zhenya Loughney, Arts Reporter
October 29, 2023
IC+Metaphysical+Expo+curates+spiritual+connectivity++EXPO
Getty Images

Under a partial lunar eclipse, psychics, mediums, healers, and other mystics gathered Saturday at the Johnson County Fairgrounds for the annual return of the Iowa City Metaphysical Exposition.

There, “connectivity” was a common theme among vendors and attendees alike.

“People want to connect with their loved ones, know that they’re on the other side, that they’re safe, and that they’re with us,” one medium Laurie Hazel said at the event. “It’s just that connection we seek.”

Hazel, a former elementary school teacher, used to be a skeptic when it came to all things metaphysical. However, that all changed 15 years ago when she was given a psychic reading for her birthday. The next day, Hazel picked up her own deck of tarot cards.

Hazel used to practice sound therapy and readings in Waterloo, Iowa, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her business was unable to stay afloat. Since then, she has published “Love Letters From The Angels,” which is a collection of divine messages and letters sent to her, Hazel said.

One attendee, Ashley Lyons, said they visited the exposition just to see what each vendor had to offer.

“I love all of the crystals and gems here. I feel so connected to everyone,” Lyons said.

The Metaphysical Expo was created by Cat Sinclair and a committee of like-minded mystics in 2013. In 2020, the organizers were forced to halt the expo for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: The dying art: Funeral preparation as a means of celebrating life

This year, all of the local mysticism was united again with its new organizer, behavioral scientist and psychic Kay Christy.

Attendees could pay for many diverse services from professionals, such as tarot readings, Reiki healing, palm reading and more. Attendee Sarah Fry went to the expo to get a picture taken of her energy-based aura.

“In high school, I took a psychology class, and our teacher was a little nuts. She taught us how to read auras,” Fry said. “[Now] 25 years later, I guess I’m trying to reclaim my childhood.”

Keynote speaker Robert Baca is a decorated Midwestern psychic medium who performed a mystic reading when the eclipse was strongest during the day.

“I was born with this ability, gifted by God himself, and his angels gave me a responsibility,” Baca told the crowd before his reading. “That responsibility is not just to God or his angels, that responsibility is to those of you that are here today and the connection of that spiritual meaning that is coming.”

Baca said because there were so many people in the room where the reading was conducted, the spirits that presented themselves to him could be speaking to anyone there.

He further explained that if a message was resonating with more than one person, then both messages were true and both spirits were present.

The Iowa City Metaphysical Exposition 2023 was popular, with attendees filling the entire parking lot. The event served as a way for local mystics to explore the metaphysical world, connecting further with themselves and the people around them.
More to Discover
More in Arts
A FilmScene at the Chauncey sign is seen in Iowa City on July 13, 2023.
Staying awake for 12 hours straight at FilmScene’s annual movie marathon
Photo contributed by Anya Johanna DeNiro
Ask the Author | Anya Johanna DeNiro
Photo illustration by Theodore Retsinas
Exploring the success and failure of book-to-movie/series adaptations
More in Events
University of Iowa BFA student Kenzi Rayelles solo exhibition Interconnectivity is seen at Public Space One in Iowa City on Oct. 18, 2023. The exhibition is a series of expansive installations featuring large abstract sculptures and will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 4.
UI alum’s exhibit ‘Interconnectivity I’ displays PTSD visibility
Eve Maret operates a soundboard before the screening of F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu” at The James Theater in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. The James Theater celebrated the 1922 German silent film’s 101st anniversary with a live scoring conducted and performed by Eve Maret, Dream Chambers and Belly Full of Stars.
The James celebrates 101 years of the horror blueprint ‘Nosferatu’
Barista Kara Thai pours milk into a coffee at Daydrink’s new location on Bowery Street in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Daydrink on Bowery Street, which also has a location on the Pedestrian Mall, opened its doors on Thursday to eager coffee and tea drinkers.
Local baristas compete in latte art-throwdown
About the Contributor
Zhenya Loughney, Arts Reporter
(they/them/theirs)
Zhenya is a fourth year theatre design and journalism double major at UI. They are passionate about artistry and creativity. They are from Lebanon, KY.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in