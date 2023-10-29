The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: UI New Writing House Brings New Opportunities to Students

The UI has opened a new Nonfiction Writing House. DITV’s Tara Gillespie has more on what this space brings to campus.
Tara Gillespie, DITV Reporter
October 29, 2023
About the Contributor
Tara Gillespie, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Tara Gillespie is a DITV reporter. she is a freshman, majoring in communications. She is really passionate about sports, specifically football, and would love to report on one of many that Iowa has to offer.
