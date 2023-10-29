The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
DITV: UI New Writing House Brings New Opportunities to Students
The UI has opened a new Nonfiction Writing House. DITV’s Tara Gillespie has more on what this space brings to campus.
Tara Gillespie
,
DITV Reporter
October 29, 2023
0
About the Contributor
Tara Gillespie
, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Tara Gillespie is a DITV reporter. she is a freshman, majoring in communications. She is really passionate about sports, specifically football, and would love to report on one of many that Iowa has to offer.
