Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Clarke University

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
October 22, 2023

No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball defeated Clarke University, 122-49, in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The Hawkeyes sold out every game this season, selling 14,988 tickets.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke led the Hawkeyes in points with 24 and guard Caitlin Clark led in assists with nine. Cascade, Iowa, native and Clarke guard Nicole McDermott scored 10 points for the Pride.

The Hawkeyes scored 88 points in the paint compared to Clarke’s 26, shooting 50-of-81 in the paint.

Iowa hosts FDU on Monday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

2023_10_22_IowaWBBvsClarke_GS_0001
23 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke gets introduced during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 23-24 season. Stuelke led Iowa in points with 27. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
