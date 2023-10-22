Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Clarke University

No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball defeated Clarke University, 122-49, in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The Hawkeyes sold out every game this season, selling 14,988 tickets.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke led the Hawkeyes in points with 24 and guard Caitlin Clark led in assists with nine. Cascade, Iowa, native and Clarke guard Nicole McDermott scored 10 points for the Pride.

The Hawkeyes scored 88 points in the paint compared to Clarke’s 26, shooting 50-of-81 in the paint.

Iowa hosts FDU on Monday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.