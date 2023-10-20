Press Box Banter: Iowa women’s basketball with Jan Jensen

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Jan Jensen, the Associate Head Coach of the Iowa Women’s Basketball team as she talks Crossover at Kinnick, the Iowa recruitment process, and more in today’s extra long episode.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, Cooper Worth, and Matt McGowan and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor.