Press Box Banter: Iowa women’s basketball with Jan Jensen

Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
October 20, 2023
Iowa+head+coach+Lisa+Bluder+and+Iowa+associate+head+coach+Jan+Jensen+interact+with+a+fan+during+a+welcome+home+event+for+the+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+team%E2%80%99s+NCAA+national+championship+runner-up+finish+outside+of+Hyatt+Regency+Hotel+in+Coralville+on+Monday%2C+April+3%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+were+welcomed+home+by+hundreds+of+fans+following+a+loss+to+LSU+in+the+title+game.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen interact with a fan during a welcome home event for the Iowa women’s basketball team’s NCAA national championship runner-up finish outside of Hyatt Regency Hotel in Coralville on Monday, April 3, 2023. The Hawkeyes were welcomed home by hundreds of fans following a loss to LSU in the title game.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Jan Jensen, the Associate Head Coach of the Iowa Women’s Basketball team as she talks Crossover at Kinnick, the Iowa recruitment process, and more in today’s extra long episode.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, Cooper Worth, and Matt McGowan and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor.
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Jami Martin-Trainor is a third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies. Prior to her role as the Managing Digital Editor of The Daily Iowan, Jami was the Assistant Digital Editor, a Digital Producer, and an Arts Reporter. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Jami has held internships at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
