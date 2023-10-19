The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Starbucks, Iowa union engage in court battle Wednesday over pro-Palestinian social media post
Jerre Stead talks life story, giving back to UI in talk at Iowa Memorial Union
UI professors build instruments for space mission set to launch with SpaceX in 2025
Iowa City begins charging users for electric vehicle charging stations
IC City Council denounces hate speech and antisemitism in public comments
Advertisement

Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Minnesota on Saturday

Find out more about the Hawkeyes’ Floyd of Rosedale Trophy matchup, including start time, weather, and announcers.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 19, 2023
Fans+cheer+after+Leshon+Williams%E2%80%99+rushing+touchdown+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+14%2C+2023.+%28Cody+Blissett%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Cody Blissett
Fans cheer after Leshon Williams’ rushing touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa football looks to hold onto first place in the Big Ten West and keep the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy in Iowa City for the ninth straight season when it faces Minnesota on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have won three straight heading into the contest while the Gophers are coming off a 52-10 drubbing at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines two weeks ago. Possibly returning to the field for Minnesota this week is running back Darius Taylor, who has run for 532 yards this season but has missed the last three weeks due to injury.

Matchup: Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Weather: 65 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Iowa -3.5| O/U: 32.5
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa defensive backs Henry Marchese and Jack Koerner carry the Floyd of Rosedale after a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated Gophers 27-22.
The Tale of Floyd of Rosedale
Kid captain Bentley Erickson reacts as he exits the Kinnick tunnel during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Bentley Erickson returns to home state for a ‘profound moment’ at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa offensive lineman Mason Richman celebrates a first down after a reception from tight end Sam LaPorta during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 8 of the college football season
More in Iowa vs. Minnesota 2023
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee looks at the Nebraska huddle during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Lee had seven total tackles. The Huskers lead the Hawkeyes at halftime, 17-0.
More than football: Iowa defensive end Logan Lee keeps faith and family in forefront
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall puts the ball down near the end zone after a punt during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10.
One-on-one with Iowa cornerback T.J. Hall
Iowa running back Leshon Williams gets tackled during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Williams rushed for 174 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
Five things to watch for in Iowa football's duel against Minnesota
More in Pregame
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson celebrates after a run during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 8 of the Iowa football season
Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones and defensive lineman Logan Lee hold the Heartland Trophy after a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in