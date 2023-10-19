Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Minnesota on Saturday

Iowa football looks to hold onto first place in the Big Ten West and keep the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy in Iowa City for the ninth straight season when it faces Minnesota on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have won three straight heading into the contest while the Gophers are coming off a 52-10 drubbing at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines two weeks ago. Possibly returning to the field for Minnesota this week is running back Darius Taylor, who has run for 532 yards this season but has missed the last three weeks due to injury.

Matchup: Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Weather: 65 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Iowa -3.5| O/U: 32.5