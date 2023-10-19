The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 19, 2023
Iowa+offensive+lineman+Logan+Jones+and+defensive+lineman+Logan+Lee+hold+the+Heartland+Trophy+after+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Camp+Randall+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+14%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Badgers%2C+15-6.
Cody Blissett
Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones and defensive lineman Logan Lee hold the Heartland Trophy after a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.

Minnesota @ No. 24 Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (27-15): Iowa – Deacon Hill throws two touchdown passes. There, I said it. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (21-21): Iowa – This little piggy is staying home.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (26-16): Iowa – “He can’t keep getting away with it!” – Jesse Pinkman.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (23-19): Iowa – Like cockroaches to nukes, Iowa has survived being riddled with injuries this season. 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (22-20): Iowa – The Hawkeyes could win this game, 2-0.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (24-18):  Iowa – Fifteen points will be enough.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (28-14): Iowa – Minnesota hasn’t won in Iowa City in the 21st century.

No. 7 Penn State @ No. 3 Ohio State 

McGowan: Ohio State – From what I’ve heard, James Franklin is a pompous human being. 

Roering: Penn State – This will be an all-timer.

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – Game of the week. Why is it at 11 a.m.?

Worth: Penn State – The Nittany Lions are peaking right now and will pull off the upset on the road. 

Merrick: Penn State – Rematch of the White Out in Indy?

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – The Buckeyes should score a lot of points. 

Brummond: Penn State – The Big Ten East gauntlet is almost as exciting as 15-6 games.

No. 16 Duke @ No. 4 Florida State 

McGowan: Florida State – These Blue Devils need to be baptized to rid them of their ego. 

Roering: Florida State – National champ contenders.

Votzmeyer: Florida State – I regret what I said earlier. FSU football is back.

Worth: Florida State – I’m a big fan of Duke’s Old English jerseys. 

Merrick: Florida State – I’m usually more excited to see these two on the hardwood.

Bohnenkamp: Florida State – ACC games can be fun. 

Brummond: Florida State – Duke reverting to basketball-school status.

Oklahoma State @ West Virginia 

McGowan: West Virginia – John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” has the greatest album cover of all time. 

Roering: Oklahoma State – The Cowboys have some momentum, and the mountaineers are coming off of a heartbreaker.

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma State – I’m a Rickie Fowler fan, so Go Pokes.

Worth: West Virginia – The Mountaineers bounce back after a heart-crushing loss last week. 

Merrick: West Virginia – Songs about Oklahoma aren’t as catchy.

Bohnenkamp: West Virginia – It should be noted that Iowa State is a half-game out of first place in the Big 12.

Brummond: West Virginia – One of these teams lost to Iowa State.

No. 17 Tennessee @ No. 11 Alabama 

McGowan: Alabama – Morgan Wallen, stop writing about sports teams. You’ll jinx them. 

Roering: Alabama – Milton is mid.

Votzmeyer: Alabama – Put Tyler Buchner in.

Worth: Alabama – Tennesee has screwed me too many times this season. 

Merrick: Alabama – Bama rolls the Vols

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide kinda-sorta has figured things out.

Brummond: Alabama – Somehow, ‘Bama is going to find itself in the SEC Championship.

No. 22 Air Force @ Navy 

McGowan: Air Force – Iowa must really support the troops based on its offense. How patriotic. 

Roering: Air Force – Shoutout to my brother, who is in the Air Force.

Votzmeyer: Air Force – I love America, but these games are brutal to watch.

Worth: Air Force – AMERICA, HECK YEAH!

Merrick: Air Force – I bet both teams finish with more passing yards than Iowa.

Bohnenkamp: Air Force – Games with the academies can be entertaining.

Brummond: Air Force – When will the Space Force have a football team?
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
