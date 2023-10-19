On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games

Minnesota @ No. 24 Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (27-15): Iowa – Deacon Hill throws two touchdown passes. There, I said it.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (21-21): Iowa – This little piggy is staying home.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (26-16): Iowa – “He can’t keep getting away with it!” – Jesse Pinkman.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (23-19): Iowa – Like cockroaches to nukes, Iowa has survived being riddled with injuries this season.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (22-20): Iowa – The Hawkeyes could win this game, 2-0.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (24-18): Iowa – Fifteen points will be enough.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (28-14): Iowa – Minnesota hasn’t won in Iowa City in the 21st century.

No. 7 Penn State @ No. 3 Ohio State

McGowan: Ohio State – From what I’ve heard, James Franklin is a pompous human being.

Roering: Penn State – This will be an all-timer.

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – Game of the week. Why is it at 11 a.m.?

Worth: Penn State – The Nittany Lions are peaking right now and will pull off the upset on the road.

Merrick: Penn State – Rematch of the White Out in Indy?



Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – The Buckeyes should score a lot of points.

Brummond: Penn State – The Big Ten East gauntlet is almost as exciting as 15-6 games.

No. 16 Duke @ No. 4 Florida State

McGowan: Florida State – These Blue Devils need to be baptized to rid them of their ego.

Roering: Florida State – National champ contenders.

Votzmeyer: Florida State – I regret what I said earlier. FSU football is back.

Worth: Florida State – I’m a big fan of Duke’s Old English jerseys.

Merrick: Florida State – I’m usually more excited to see these two on the hardwood.



Bohnenkamp: Florida State – ACC games can be fun.

Brummond: Florida State – Duke reverting to basketball-school status.

Oklahoma State @ West Virginia

McGowan: West Virginia – John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” has the greatest album cover of all time.

Roering: Oklahoma State – The Cowboys have some momentum, and the mountaineers are coming off of a heartbreaker.

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma State – I’m a Rickie Fowler fan, so Go Pokes.

Worth: West Virginia – The Mountaineers bounce back after a heart-crushing loss last week.

Merrick: West Virginia – Songs about Oklahoma aren’t as catchy.



Bohnenkamp: West Virginia – It should be noted that Iowa State is a half-game out of first place in the Big 12.

Brummond: West Virginia – One of these teams lost to Iowa State.

No. 17 Tennessee @ No. 11 Alabama

McGowan: Alabama – Morgan Wallen, stop writing about sports teams. You’ll jinx them.

Roering: Alabama – Milton is mid.

Votzmeyer: Alabama – Put Tyler Buchner in.

Worth: Alabama – Tennesee has screwed me too many times this season.

Merrick: Alabama – Bama rolls the Vols



Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide kinda-sorta has figured things out.

Brummond: Alabama – Somehow, ‘Bama is going to find itself in the SEC Championship.

No. 22 Air Force @ Navy

McGowan: Air Force – Iowa must really support the troops based on its offense. How patriotic.

Roering: Air Force – Shoutout to my brother, who is in the Air Force.

Votzmeyer: Air Force – I love America, but these games are brutal to watch.

Worth: Air Force – AMERICA, HECK YEAH!

Merrick: Air Force – I bet both teams finish with more passing yards than Iowa.



Bohnenkamp: Air Force – Games with the academies can be entertaining.

Brummond: Air Force – When will the Space Force have a football team?