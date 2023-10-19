Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s duel against Minnesota

1. Tight end production

Now with Erick All out for the season, Iowa is left with a tight end room who has caught a grand total of eight passes in the Black and Gold over the past two seasons. Five of these receptions have come from senior Steven Stillianos, who is now listed as the starter on the depth chart. A transfer from Lafayette, Stillianos, earned all-Patriot League first-team honors in the spring and fall of 2021. Stillianos said he’s valued his time in Iowa City, especially learning from Hawkeye TE coach Abdul Hodge, who has taught him to be an all-around tight end, one who is both confident to run routes and unafraid to block in the run game. As for Pascuzzi, starting quarterback Deacon Hill called the second-year “dependable” and “a very smart guy,” after getting reps with the tight end in the second unit last spring. Also, Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz mentioned fullback Hayden Large as another possible option at tight end, as Large played the position for three years while at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, recording 62 catches for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Don’t be surprised to see a mixed bag of tight ends out there, as probably three to four will see action, as the Hawkeyes run multi-TE sets a lot. I’m not saying these replacements have to put up Luke Lachey and All-like numbers, but they need to at least catch passes when needed, especially on third down.

2. Iowa’s run game

Time and time again, the Iowa ground game has proven it is capable of carrying the offense, but oftentimes this production comes through one big play, such as Kaleb Johnson’s 67-yard score against Purdue and Leshon Williams’ 82-yard TD run last week against Wisconsin. Eliminating, Williams’ highlight, the Hawkeyes ran for just 2.5 yards per carry. Nevertheless, Minnesota is rather average against the run, ranking 65th in the FBS in terms of rushing defense, allowing 137 rushing yards per game to its opponents. Hill’s accuracy at QB is still a question mark in my opinion, so Iowa’s offense on Saturday will feature plenty of handoffs. How consistent the run game can be will be answered on Saturday, and the Hawkeyes will receive a much-needed boost with the likely return of running back Jaziun Patterson, whom Ferentz hinted could be back on the field this weekend.

3. Limiting Deacon Hill’s mistakes

I know I’ve been saying this for the last couple of weeks now, but Hill can throw for as few yards as he wants, as long as doesn’t turn the ball over. The Wisconsin transfer almost threw two picks against his former team last week, the second one of which would’ve put the Badgers within field goal range. The last thing the Hawkeyes need to do is to keep their defense on the field longer than it has to be, as the unit will be taking a physical beating as a result of Minnesota’s tendency to keep the ball on the ground. Hill will throw the ball when he needs to but has to keep possession, or else Iowa will be in trouble, and the idea of backup Joe Labas under center will be a stronger possibility.

4. Defensive line impact

Minnesota has been known for having size up front on its offensive line, and its 2023 squad is no different. The smallest person on the Gophers’ front five is center Nathan Boe, who stands at six-foot-five and 300 pounds. Stationed around Boe are six-foot-five and six-foot-seven guards Tyler Cooper and Martes Lewis, while on the edges at the tackle spots are 2022 All-Big Ten honorable mentions Quinn Carroll and Aireontae Esery. Breaking through such a “wall” of an offensive line will be tough on Iowa’s rather undersized defensive lineman such as Joe Evans, who is listed at six-foot-two and 252 pounds. While Evans said Tuesday that proper fundamentals and staying low in his pass rush will prevent him from being “thrown out the club” by his opponents, the Hawkeyes’ QB pressure needs to be consistent if they want to be as disruptive as they were the past two contests. Yet with the healthy Iowa defensive tackle Yayha Black in question, doing so will be a tall order.

5. Limiting Penalties

Here’s a fun fact: Minnesota and Iowa rank fourth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in terms of fewest penalties. Why that could have to do with a lack of pass attempts, as pass blocking often results in more holding calls, but I’m not certain. What the stat does tell me is both squads are disciplined, and will have to continue to be so on Saturday. Against Wisconsin, Iowa had an unusual amount of penalties, registering five flags resulting in a total of 55 yards lost. Those five nearly make up a quarter of the Hawkeyes’ total of 22 for the season. While it may sound obvious, penalty yards will be a huge difference maker in this game, as both squads will be looking to squeeze out as many yards as they can with slow and methodical run schemes.