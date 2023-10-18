Photos: 2023 Iowa Women’s Wrestling Media Day

The Iowa women’s wrestling team hosted their inaugural media day in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The coaches and wrestlers spoke with members of the media in the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex after a press conference with head coach Clarissa Chun.

This is the team’s first year as an official team with the University of Iowa. Last year, the team did not compete as an official team at the university.

Chun said she is excited that Iowa women’s wrestling gets to represent female athletes on the mat. “Our program and our team are very excited to be able to represent the Hawkeyes and the black and gold,” Chun said. “It’s a moment that thousands and millions of girls across the world have waited for, a moment like this.”

The first time the Hawkeyes will take the mat is against East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pa., on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.