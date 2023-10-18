The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2023 Iowa Women’s Wrestling Media Day

Ayrton Breckenridge and Grace Smith
October 18, 2023

The Iowa women’s wrestling team hosted their inaugural media day in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The coaches and wrestlers spoke with members of the media in the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex after a press conference with head coach Clarissa Chun.

This is the team’s first year as an official team with the University of Iowa. Last year, the team did not compete as an official team at the university.

Chun said she is excited that Iowa women’s wrestling gets to represent female athletes on the mat. “Our program and our team are very excited to be able to represent the Hawkeyes and the black and gold,” Chun said. “It’s a moment that thousands and millions of girls across the world have waited for, a moment like this.”

The first time the Hawkeyes will take the mat is against East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pa., on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

2023_10_18_WomensWrestlingMediaDay_GSAB_001
Gallery14 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun speaks to members of the media during the inaugural Iowa women’s wrestling media day in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
