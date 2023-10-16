The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
JoCo makes progress on community violence intervention program
Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark makes Sports Illustrated Daily Cover
Photos: Iowa hosts DePaul in Crossover at Kinnick
Iowa football Week 7 Column | Hawkeyes bend the rules of college football, rewrite seemingly abysmal numbers as side effects of winning
Grading Iowa football's performance against Wisconsin
Advertisement

Review | The cheesy but entertaining 2023 adaptation of ‘Haunted Mansion’ hits Disney +

The adaptation came 20 years after the original and provides a family-friendly ghost story fit for the upcoming haunted holiday.
Riley Dunn, Arts Reporter
October 16, 2023
Amsterdam%2C+The+Netherlands%2C+02%2F03%2F2020%2C+Disney%2B+startscreen+on++mobile+phone.+Disney%2B+online+video%2C+content+streaming+subscription+service.+Disney+plus%2C+Star+wars%2C+Marvel%2C+Pixar%2C+National+Geographic.
Getty Images
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 02/03/2020, Disney+ startscreen on mobile phone. Disney+ online video, content streaming subscription service. Disney plus, Star wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic.

As it gets closer to Halloween, many people find themselves looking to get in the spirit of the season with the newest haunting flicks. This year, Disney+ attempted to get in on the Halloween action, releasing its newest attraction-based adventure, “Haunted Mansion.”

A reboot of the 2003 Disney movie of the same name starring Eddie Murphy, “Haunted Mansion,” came to theaters on July 28 and debuted on Disney+ earlier this month.

The movie follows the grieving astrophysicist Ben Matthias, played by LaKeith Stanfield, as he struggles to accept the death of his wife and decides to help out the mother-son duo Gabbie and Travis, played by Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon respectively, as they claim to be haunted by ghosts.

At first, Ben is dismissive of the idea of ghosts and sees inspecting the haunted mansion merely as a way of making some extra cash. But after being followed home by a hitchhiking ghost who demands that he return to the mansion, Ben has a change of heart.

Set in New Orleans — which is often claimed to be an extremely haunted city — “Haunted Mansion,” has upbeat music, a fun setting, and a colorful cast including comedian Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson and Jared Leto that add to the charm of the film.

While the dialogue is a bit cheesy, I found the setup of the story to be interesting and enjoyed watching Ben grapple with realizing the existence of ghosts.

Along with the protagonists, “Haunted Mansion,” also introduced a new villain: The cruel and malicious Hatbox Ghost who lords over other residents of the mansion and ensures the deaths of all who cross his path. The ghost is in search of collecting its 1000th spirit to maximize its power.

Though I did enjoy the Hatbox Ghost’s villainy, I do believe that the movie could’ve attempted to hint at his identity earlier on as no clues were given until its revelation at the halfway point and delivered in one long sequence.

A few clues placed earlier in the run time would have kept the audience interested and also could have revealed information about the Hatbox Ghost’s motivations.

Overall, as an avid Disney fan, I thought that “Haunted Mansion,” was a charming, family-friendly movie that served as a good watch during the Halloween season.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Review | The ‘Frasier’ revival is a fun throw-back, but lacks substance
Review | The ‘Frasier’ revival is a fun throw-back, but lacks substance
Phoebe Bridgers performs during the fourth day of the Hinterland music festival in Saint Charles, Iowa on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Point/Counterpoint: Which song from the new boygenius EP is the best?
Rugs are seen at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The event was led by Iowa City’s Ten Thousand Villages and Yousaf Chaman to raise money for Pakistan after recent flood damage.
Ten Thousand Villages brings fair-trade rugs from across the world to Iowa City
More in Reviews
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
Review | ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ provides gruesome thrills through compelling family drama
A poster for the movie Fremont is seen outside of FilmScene on the Ped Mall in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Review | ‘Fremont’ is an understated directorial marvel
Piper Sage carries off an armful of Rick Riordan books with her mom, Charla Sterne. The author, left, signed his new book the Serpents Shadow, the final book in the Kane Chronicles series, at Barnes and Noble bookstore in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, May 5, 2012. Riordan is the author of Percy Jackson, Kane Chronicles and Heroes of Olympus books for young readers as well as the award-winning adult Tres Navarre mystery series.
Review | ‘Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods’ reintroduces readers to beloved heroes
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in