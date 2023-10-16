The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark makes Sports Illustrated Daily Cover
University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics hosts walk-in clinics for student-athletes
Photos: Iowa hosts DePaul in Crossover at Kinnick
Iowa football Week 7 Column | Hawkeyes bend the rules of college football, rewrite seemingly abysmal numbers as side effects of winning
Grading Iowa football's performance against Wisconsin
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
October 16, 2023
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+warms+up+before+Crossover+at+Kinnick%2C+a+women%E2%80%99s+exhibition+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+DePaul%2C+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+15%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+enter+the+2023-24+season+after+advancing+to+the+NCAA+Championship+for+the+first+time+in+program+history+last+year+and+winning+a+program-best+31+games+in+a+single+season+in+the+2022-23+season.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warms up before Crossover at Kinnick, a women’s exhibition basketball game between Iowa and DePaul, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes enter the 2023-24 season after advancing to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history last year and winning a program-best 31 games in a single season in the 2022-23 season.

Iowa women’s basketball point guard Caitlin Clark was featured in the newest Sports Illustrated Daily Cover.

The cover shows the fourth-year sitting in the stands at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a basketball in her hand. “Home State Hero” is splattered across the bottom of the cover, and the story itself details Clark’s journey so far with the Hawkeyes, including the historic run to the national title game in April, how the star decompressed after the exciting season, and her future.

Clark has not decided if she is going to come back for her fifth and final year as her main focus is on the upcoming season.

“I guess the biggest thing for myself is just I’m going to go based off of my gut at the end of the day,” Clark said about deciding her future plans at media day on Oct. 4. “It’s not something that I let weigh on me. It’s like I’m focused on helping this team be the best team they can be, and when I know that decision, all of you will know.”

SI introduced these specially designed digital covers in 2020. Since its creation, the Daily Cover has featured several professional athletes like  NBA player Jimmy Butler, Olympic gold medalist and soccer star Alex Morgan, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Clark last appeared on a Daily Cover with former South Carolina forward Aaliyah Boston ahead of the Hawkeyes’ Final Four matchup with the top-ranked and unbeaten Gamecocks.

Appearing on the cover of SI, whether in the magazine or digitally, has long been known as a signal of popularity and importance.

Some of the most iconic SI magazine covers include Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and Serena Williams — three athletes that are often depicted as the best of the best in their respective sports.

Clark, the 2023 National Player of the Year, is on track to break the NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring record. She is 811 points away from surpassing current leader Kelsey Plum, who played for Washington and earned unanimous first team All-American honors as well as National Player of the Year in 2017.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
