Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark makes Sports Illustrated Daily Cover

Iowa women’s basketball point guard Caitlin Clark was featured in the newest Sports Illustrated Daily Cover.

The cover shows the fourth-year sitting in the stands at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a basketball in her hand. “Home State Hero” is splattered across the bottom of the cover, and the story itself details Clark’s journey so far with the Hawkeyes, including the historic run to the national title game in April, how the star decompressed after the exciting season, and her future.

Clark has not decided if she is going to come back for her fifth and final year as her main focus is on the upcoming season.

“I guess the biggest thing for myself is just I’m going to go based off of my gut at the end of the day,” Clark said about deciding her future plans at media day on Oct. 4. “It’s not something that I let weigh on me. It’s like I’m focused on helping this team be the best team they can be, and when I know that decision, all of you will know.”

SI introduced these specially designed digital covers in 2020. Since its creation, the Daily Cover has featured several professional athletes like NBA player Jimmy Butler, Olympic gold medalist and soccer star Alex Morgan, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Clark last appeared on a Daily Cover with former South Carolina forward Aaliyah Boston ahead of the Hawkeyes’ Final Four matchup with the top-ranked and unbeaten Gamecocks.

Appearing on the cover of SI, whether in the magazine or digitally, has long been known as a signal of popularity and importance.

Some of the most iconic SI magazine covers include Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and Serena Williams — three athletes that are often depicted as the best of the best in their respective sports.

Clark, the 2023 National Player of the Year, is on track to break the NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring record. She is 811 points away from surpassing current leader Kelsey Plum, who played for Washington and earned unanimous first team All-American honors as well as National Player of the Year in 2017.