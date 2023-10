The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 5-0, during a soccer match at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday.

Iowa’s Elle Otto and Kelli McGroarty both scored in the first half. Addie Bundy and Sofia Bush both scored in the second half with Josie Durr scoring a penalty kick.

The Hawkeyes take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 7p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.