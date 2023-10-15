Highlight to Watch: Iowa punter Tory Taylor’s 506 yard day against Wisconsin

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Melbourne, Australia, native finished Saturday with 10 punts, averaging 50.6 yards per boot.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 15, 2023
Iowa+punter+Tory+Taylor+punts+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+Taylor+punted+the+ball+for+167+yards.
Grace Smith
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Taylor punted the ball for 167 yards.

In his postgame press conference following Iowa football’s 15-6 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday, Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor said he was in a bit of a “slump” in his first few games in the Black and Gold this season. At Camp Randall Stadium, however, any sign of difficulty was nowhere to be found, as the brisk and windy Madison weather showed no signs of slowing down Taylor’s powerful right leg.

The punter totaled 506 yards,  more than double the output of the Hawkeye offense. In addition, he also downed six boots inside the 20-yard line, maxing out on the day with a 62-yard offering. None of his punts went for touchbacks. Well aware of his prowess on Saturday, the Big Ten Network posted a nearly two-minute-long montage of Taylor’s punts on social media.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
