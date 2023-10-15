Highlight to Watch: Iowa punter Tory Taylor’s 506 yard day against Wisconsin

In his postgame press conference following Iowa football’s 15-6 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday, Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor said he was in a bit of a “slump” in his first few games in the Black and Gold this season. At Camp Randall Stadium, however, any sign of difficulty was nowhere to be found, as the brisk and windy Madison weather showed no signs of slowing down Taylor’s powerful right leg.

The punter totaled 506 yards, more than double the output of the Hawkeye offense. In addition, he also downed six boots inside the 20-yard line, maxing out on the day with a 62-yard offering. None of his punts went for touchbacks. Well aware of his prowess on Saturday, the Big Ten Network posted a nearly two-minute-long montage of Taylor’s punts on social media.