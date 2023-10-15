Highlight to Watch: Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black’s safety against Wisconsin

Iowa football scored every point outcome possible on Saturday against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. Following an 82-yard rushing touchdown from Leshon Williams in the second quarter, Iowa kicker Drew Stevens nailed the extra point, and then a field goal. Scoring six, three, and one point, the Hawkeyes needed a safety to pull off the feat and found their answer in defensive tackle Yahya Black.

With the Badgers deep in their own territory, the Minnesota native barreled his way through the line of scrimmage and flattened Wisconsin backup quarterback Braedyn Locke for a sack in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Black even forced a fumble on the play, but the loose ball was recovered by a Badger in the end zone to prevent yet another touchdown. Black finished the contest with four total tackles but left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent arm injury.