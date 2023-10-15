The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa football Week 7 Column | Hawkeyes bend the rules of college football, rewrite seemingly abysmal numbers as side effects of winning
Grading Iowa football's performance against Wisconsin
Highlight to Watch: Iowa punter Tory Taylor's 506 yard day against Wisconsin
Highlight to Watch: Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black's safety against Wisconsin
Iowa running back Leshon Williams embraces patience and trust in running game against Wisconsin
Advertisement

Highlight to Watch: Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black’s safety against Wisconsin

The Hawkeye flattened Badger QB Braedyn Locke for a loss of nine yards and gave Iowa a 12-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 15, 2023
Wisconsin+running+back+Braelon+Allen+carries+the+ball+down+the+field+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Camp+Randall+Stadium+in+Madison%2C+Wisconsin+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+14%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Badgers+15-6.+Allen+totaled+103+yards+agains+Iowa.
Emily Nyberg
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen carries the ball down the field during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 15-6. Allen totaled 103 yards agains Iowa.

Iowa football scored every point outcome possible on Saturday against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. Following an 82-yard rushing touchdown from Leshon Williams in the second quarter, Iowa kicker Drew Stevens nailed the extra point, and then a field goal. Scoring six, three, and one point, the Hawkeyes needed a safety to pull off the feat and found their answer in defensive tackle Yahya Black.

With the Badgers deep in their own territory, the Minnesota native barreled his way through the line of scrimmage and flattened Wisconsin backup quarterback Braedyn Locke for a sack in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Black even forced a fumble on the play, but the loose ball was recovered by a Badger in the end zone to prevent yet another touchdown. Black finished the contest with four total tackles but left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent arm injury.
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa running back Leshon Williams breaks a tackle and rushes for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Williams rushed for 174 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
Iowa running back Leshon Williams embraces patience and trust in running game against Wisconsin
Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling extends his arm for the first down during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
Iowa defense, Sebastian Castro have season-best performance against Wisconsin
Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones and defensive lineman Logan Lee hold the Heartland Trophy after a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
Photos: Iowa Football vs. Wisconsin
More in Iowa vs. Wisconsin 2023
Iowa running back Leshon Williams rushes with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football defeats Wisconsin, 15-6, to keep Heartland Trophy in Iowa City
Iowa running back Leshon Williams carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Highlight to watch: Iowa RB Leshon Williams' 82-yard TD run against Wisconsin.
Iowa tight end Erick All walks off the field after an injury during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa TE Erick All leaves game against Wisconsin due to injury
More in Latest News
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill prepares to throw the ball during the the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14. Hill totaled 110 yards and one touchdown against Purdue.
Live updates | Iowa football looks to retain Heartland Trophy against Wisconsin
Delaney McSweeney and Kaia Mateo celebrate after a point during the Iowa vs. Minnesota volleyball game at Xtream Arena on Sept. 21, 2023. The Gophers won, 3-2.
Iowa volleyball drops seventh-straight Big Ten game with loss to No. 13 Penn State
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors sit at a panel during a meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
JoCo Board of Supervisors approve $1 million in funding youth crisis services
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in