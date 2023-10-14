Photos: Iowa Football vs. Wisconsin

Iowa defeated Wisconsin, 15-6, during a football game at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa gets to keep The Heartland Trophy for a second year after taking it back in 2022.

Iowa led in rushing yards, while Wisconsin led in passing yards. Backup quarterback Deacon Hill passed for 37 yards, while Wisconsin’s Braedyn Locke passed for 122. The Hawkeye’s running back, Leshon Williams rushed for 174 yards, and the Badger’s Braelon Allen rushed for 87.

The Badgers lead the Hawkeyes in total yards with 227 to the Hawkeye’s 146.

Iowa forced three turnovers on Wisconsin and had more time of possession, leading 33:37 to Wisconsin’s 26:23.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fell short of his contract another week, with the team scoring under 25 points.

Iowa now sits at a 6-1 record, while Wisconsin is at 4-2.

The Hawkeyes will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2:30 p.m.