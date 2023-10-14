The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa defense, Sebastian Castro have season-best performance against Wisconsin
Iowa football defeats Wisconsin, 15-6, to keep Heartland Trophy in Iowa City
Highlight to watch: Iowa RB Leshon Williams' 82-yard TD run against Wisconsin.
Iowa TE Erick All leaves game against Wisconsin due to injury
Live updates | Iowa football looks to retain Heartland Trophy against Wisconsin
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa Football vs. Wisconsin

Cody Blissett and Emily Nyberg
October 14, 2023

Iowa defeated Wisconsin, 15-6, during a football game at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa gets to keep The Heartland Trophy for a second year after taking it back in 2022.

Iowa led in rushing yards, while Wisconsin led in passing yards. Backup quarterback Deacon Hill passed for 37 yards, while Wisconsin’s Braedyn Locke passed for 122. The Hawkeye’s running back, Leshon Williams rushed for 174 yards, and the Badger’s Braelon Allen rushed for 87. 

The Badgers lead the Hawkeyes in total yards with 227 to the Hawkeye’s 146.

Iowa forced three turnovers on Wisconsin and had more time of possession, leading 33:37 to Wisconsin’s 26:23. 

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fell short of his contract another week, with the team scoring under 25 points.

Iowa now sits at a 6-1 record, while Wisconsin is at 4-2.

The Hawkeyes will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2:30 p.m.

2023_10_14_WisconsinvIowaFB_CB_EN0001
Gallery25 Photos
Cody Blissett
Devin makes burgers Iowa defensive back Deavin prepares food before a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.

More to Discover
More in Featured
American author John Irving interviews with The Daily Iowan at the Presidents Residence at the University of Iowa on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Irving spoke about his time at the University of Iowa as a wrestler and in the Writers Workshop, as well as the role Iowa has played in his writing. He will be speaking to a sold out crowd at Hancher Auditorium on Friday.
John Irving reflects on Iowa City, shares snippet of unpublished novel during visit
A Big Grove employee works in the taproom at Big Grove Brewery & Taproom on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Big Grove Brewery prepares to open new production facility
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
IC officials look to change codes on accessory dwelling units for more affordable housing
More in Football
Iowa running back Leshon Williams rushes with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football defeats Wisconsin, 15-6, to keep Heartland Trophy in Iowa City
Iowa running back Leshon Williams carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Highlight to watch: Iowa RB Leshon Williams' 82-yard TD run against Wisconsin.
Iowa tight end Erick All walks off the field after an injury during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa TE Erick All leaves game against Wisconsin due to injury
More in Multimedia
Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta prepares to stop a goal during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Magnotta played for all 60 minutes of the match. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1.
Press Box Banter: Field hockey highlights with Mia Magnotta
Iowa womens basketball senior guard Gabbie Marshall dribbles the ball in an NCAA Tournament second-round game against 10th-seeded Georgia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won, 74-66, to advance to the Sweet 16 in Seattle.
Graphic: Check out stats for the Iowa women’s basketball team ahead of Crossover at Kinnick
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark talks in front of a crowd with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and media executive Mark Shapiro on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Smith, Shapiro and Clark participated in a publicized conversation titled “Beyond the Game” as part of the 2023 University of Iowa Homecoming. “The hardest thing is (to decide) whether I stay another year or whether this is my last year. But right now, we have an amazing year coming up here. Let’s focus on that,” Clark said.
Above the Fold: All eyes on women’s basketball
About the Contributors
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in