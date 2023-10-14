Live updates | Iowa football looks to retain Heartland Trophy against Wisconsin

Iowa football will play for the Heartland Trophy against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m., and the contest will be broadcast on FOX.

The Hawkeyes won last year’s matchup against the Badgers, 24-10, in Iowa City. Wisconsin sits at 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Iowa is 25-8 in its last 33 rivalry trophy games against Iowa State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

Deacon Hill will get his second straight start for the Hawkeyes under center. The 6-foot-3 sophomore QB is familiar with Camp Randall Stadium as he transferred from Wisconsin in the offseason.

Hill had a rocky debut last week against Purdue, completing just six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

This is a crucial game for both squads as the winning team will control their own destiny to Indianapolis and the Big Ten Championship.

Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson, who has missed the last three games due to a lower leg injury, fully participated in pregame warmups.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.

1Q 11:07 Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0 | The Iowa offense started at its own 25-yard line. Kaleb Johnson rushed for three and two yards, respectively, and then Leshon Williams gained 8 yards to avoid the three-and-out. Two more rushes and an incomplete pass on third down forced the Hawkeyes to punt. Tory Taylor booted a 39-yard punt, which was downed at Wisconsin’s 4-yard line.

1Q 6:29 Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0 | Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai came out slinging the football. He completed four passes for 65 yards to get past midfield. A false start on third-and-1 pushed the Badgers back. Wisconsin then went for it on fourth-and-1, and Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean burst through the line to get a huge stop and force a turnover on downs. The Iowa offense will get the ball at its own 15-yard line.

1Q 1:33 Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0 | After two rushes for a combined three yards, Hill completed a pass to Erick All for 14 yards. On the next play, All caught a pass but was hit hard in the right knee and had to be helped off the field. The tight end was examined in the injury tent and then carted off the field. A six-yard completion to WR Nico Ragaini on third-and-5 moved the chains. Iowa went for it on fourth-and-2, and Ragaini was tackled for a five-yard loss.

Iowa TE Erick All needed some help up after this tackle pic.twitter.com/VTPLSIhyzK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

1Q 0:30 Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0| The Iowa defense forced a quick three-and-out. Cooper DeJean caught the 37-yard punt and returned it for two yards. A holding penalty by Iowa on the punt pushed the Hawkeyes back to their own 16-yard line.

2Q 13:32 Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0 | The Wisconsin defense responded by forcing a three-and-out as Hill was sacked for a ten-yard loss on third down.

2Q 13:09 Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0 | Three straight incomplete passes from Mordecai forced another three-and-out. Another holding penalty on Iowa on the punt pushed the Hawkeyes back to their own 10-yard line.

2Q 11:49 Iowa 7, Wisconsin 0 | On third-and-2, RB Leshon Williams found a hole for an 82-yard touchdown run to give the Hawkeyes the lead. The extra point by Drew Stevens was good.

2Q 10:15 Iowa 7, Wisconsin 0 | The Iowa defense kept the momentum going for the Hawkeyes by forcing another three-and-out. Cooper DeJean fair caught the punt, and Wisconsin was called for kick catch interference to give Iowa 15 more yards.

