Iowa TE Erick All leaves game against Wisconsin due to injury

The depth of Iowa football’s tight end room took yet another hit Saturday afternoon against Wisconsin, as starting TE Erick All left the game against the Badgers due to an apparent right knee injury.

On first down in the Hawkeyes’ second offensive drive of the day, All hauled in two passes, but on his second catch was hit hard in the right knee by Badger defensive end Cade McDonald. The tight end was helped off the field by trainers and entered the medical tent for several minutes. He left the medical tent in crutches and was carted off.

Erick All is down and he’s down bad. The Iowa offense did NOT need this. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/LCUfkBnQXu — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) October 14, 2023

All leads the Hawkeyes in receptions this season. With All now sidelined, Iowa has just one upperclassman tight end on the roster senior Steven Stilianos. Sophomore Addison Ostrenga has gotten reps this season but has missed the past two contests due to injury.