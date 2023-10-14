The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa football defeats Wisconsin, 15-6, to keep Heartland Trophy in Iowa City

With just one big offensive play and multiple turnovers from the defense, the Hawkeyes prevail against what was the top team in the Big Ten West.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 14, 2023
Cody Blissett
Iowa running back Leshon Williams rushes with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa football defeated Wisconsin, 15-6, on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. With just one play over 20 yards on offense, the Hawkeye defense and special teams once again carried the Hawkeyes to a victory behind three turnovers, two field goals, and a safety. Now at 6-1, Iowa is in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West. 

After a volatile performance from quarterback Deacon Hill in the passing game, the Hawkeyes weren’t taking any chances on their opening drive, running the ball seven consecutive plays before the Wisconsin transfer elected to throw. His first attempt was a risky one, nearing being intercepted near the line of scrimmage on third down and forcing the Hawkeyes to punt. 

On the defensive side, the Hawkeyes appeared a bit weary of the Badgers’ uptempo offense, conceding multiple passes of 10-plus yards from quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Two of these tosses targeted Hawkeye star cornerback Cooper DeJean, but the preseason All-American made for those miscues with a critical stop on fourth-and-one when the Badgers were in field goal range. Blitzing off the edge, DeJean went untouched and wrapped up Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen before the line of scrimmage. 

Adversity struck yet again for the Hawkeyes on their following drive, as starting tight end Erick All went down due to an apparent right knee injury after making a catch. The Michigan transfer was helped off the field by trainers and visited the medical tent before leaving in crutches and being carted off the field. 

With Steven Stillianos in at tight end, the senior was targeted twice but did not have a catch, as the Iowa offense further relied on the run game for much of the first half, keeping the ball on the ground 28 times. The highlight of the ground game came in the second quarter when junior running back Leshon Williams dashed for an 82-yard TD run. On third-and-two, the junior from Chicago hit the hole up the right sideline, assisted by a wall of Hawkeye blockers. The play was Iowa’s longest of the season and the longest for a Hawkeye in Big Ten completion since 1972. 

Yet taking away the big rush, Iowa averaged just less than two yards per carry in the first half and completed just five passes for a total of 36 yards. The first down on Williams’ run was the only first down the Hawkeyes had in the second quarter. 

The second half of the contest was a battle on the ground for both sides, as Wisconsin had to turn to backup QB Braedyn Locke when Mordecai went down with a right-hand injury deep in the second quarter when his hand struck the helmet of Hawkeye linebacker Jay Higgins on a tackle. A transfer from SMU, Mordecai finished the day 12-of-20 for 104 yards. 

After compiling just 48 total yards in the second quarter, the Badgers mounted two 60-yard drives, each resulting in field goals from Badger kicker Nathanial Vakos to bring Wisconsin within one. On those two drives, the Badgers averaged 5.2 yards per play. 

The Hawkeyes caught a break late in the third quarter when Hill’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and appeared to fall into the hands of a Badger defensive lineman. The call on the field was an incompletion and confirmed after an official review. Instead of taking over in the red zone, the Badgers started with the ball 60 yards in the other direction following a punt from Tory Taylor. 

Following a Wisconsin three-and-out, Iowa’s next offensive drive was the Williams Show, as the running back took a handoff on all six plays of the drive for 28 yards. Hawkeye kicker Drew Stevens kicked his first field goal of the day, nailing a 48-yarder in front of a raucous Badger student section to extend the lead. 

Starting with the ball inside their own 10-yard line following a penalty on the kickoff, the Badgers gained just one yard before Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black broke through the line and sacked Locke in the end zone for loss of eight yards and a safety to put Iowa ahead by six. 

Needing a stop within the last five minutes, the Hawkeye defense did that and more. Following a conversion on fourth down from Allen, Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves wreaked havoc. The Iowa native sacked Locke, forcing a fumble recovered by Higgins, giving Iowa the ball in Badger territory. 

Yet the Hawkeyes mustered only 17 yards on five plays after the turnover and nearly gave up the ball when Hill dropped a snap under center on third down. Stevens kicked another field goal, this time from 40 yards, to give Iowa a much-needed cushion. 

When Castro, who finished the contest with seven total tackles, caught the game-sealing interception, the Hawkeyes had found themselves transformed from 10-point underdogs to first place in the Big Ten West. 
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
