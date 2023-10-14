Highlight to watch: Iowa RB Leshon Williams’ 82-yard TD run against Wisconsin.

After putting up 50 rushing yards in the first quarter Saturday against Wisconsin, Iowa football struck gold in the ground game with the speed and explosiveness of senior running back Leshon Williams.

On third-and-two from deep in Hawkeye territory in the second quarter, Williams took a handoff from quarterback Deacon Hill and the hit hole up the right hash line, assisted by a wall of Iowa blockers. Sprinting along the right sideline, Williams dashed 82 yards into the end zone for a score, giving the Hawkeyes an early lead.

The play was Iowa’s longest this season, coming a week after Hawkeye running back Kaleb Johnson took a handoff 67 yards for a touchdown.