Highlight to watch: Iowa RB Leshon Williams’ 82-yard TD run against Wisconsin.

The Chicago native has 99 yards on day against the Badgers.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 14, 2023
Iowa+running+back+Leshon+Williams+carries+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+%28Grace+Smith%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Grace Smith
Iowa running back Leshon Williams carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

After putting up 50 rushing yards in the first quarter Saturday against Wisconsin, Iowa football struck gold in the ground game with the speed and explosiveness of senior running back Leshon Williams.

On third-and-two from deep in Hawkeye territory in the second quarter, Williams took a handoff from quarterback Deacon Hill and the hit hole up the right hash line, assisted by a wall of Iowa blockers. Sprinting along the right sideline, Williams dashed 82 yards into the end zone for a score, giving the Hawkeyes an early lead.

The play was Iowa’s longest this season, coming a week after Hawkeye running back Kaleb Johnson took a handoff 67 yards for a touchdown.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
