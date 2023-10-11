Graphic: Check out stats for the Iowa women’s basketball team ahead of Crossover at Kinnick

(she/her/hers) Jami Martin-Trainor is a third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies. Prior to her role as the Managing Digital Editor of The Daily Iowan, Jami was the Assistant Digital Editor, a Digital Producer, and an Arts Reporter. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Jami has held internships at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette.