The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Climate Experts push to combat climate change in Iowa

People across the globe are feeling the effects of climate change more and more. Experts across the state of Iowa from colleges and universities are recommending the state increases their use of solar energy over fossil fuels.
Ashley Weil, News Director
October 11, 2023
About the Contributor
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
(she/her/hers)
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Besides being News Director, she continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and also enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
