Defensive specialist Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa women’s basketball as fifth-year and team captain

The guard looks forward to her final season as a Hawkeye and experiencing the Crossover at Kinnick event.
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
October 9, 2023
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall talks to the media during the 2023 NCAA First Round women’s basketball pre-game press conferences and open practices at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

When news broke that Iowa women’s basketball guard and defensive specialist Gabbie Marshall was going to use her fifth year of eligibility, Hawkeye fans were ecstatic. Now, Marshall looks forward to her final season with big goals — beginning with the historic Crossover at Kinnick event on Oct. 15. 

“It’s something you could only ever dream of,” Marshall said at Big Ten Basketball Media Day on Monday. 

The Iowa women’s basketball team will host DePaul at Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes attempt to set the all-time women’s basketball attendance record. Head coach Lisa Bluder said on Monday the event has sold more than 48,000 tickets. The game will be complete with every football tradition, including “the best tradition in college football.”

“We get to do The Wave, we get to run out of the tunnel, we get to have a Kid Captain,” Marshall said. “All those things are just things that you watch every weekend when you’re at the football game, and to be a part of it is just going to be awesome.”

General tickets can be purchased for five dollars, and the proceeds from the event will be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. 

“We are truly playing for something bigger than ourselves with all the money we are raising,” Marshall said. 

As the Hawkeyes look ahead to the rest of the season, Marshall’s teammates admit they have awaited her return to the starting lineup for her final season. 

Star senior point guard Caitlin Clark said she played a role in convincing Marshall to use her fifth year of eligibility. Clark believes their final year together will help the duo to develop their leadership together.

“I think me and [Marshall] can definitely step up and use our voice[s] a little bit more,” Clark said. 

This season, Clark has high expectations for Marshall on both sides of the court. 

“[Marshall is] one of the best shooters, but I don’t think she gets enough credit for her defense,” Clark said. “She takes the challenge of guarding the best player every single game.”

Marshall’s defensive role was apparent in the 2023 Final Four game against South Carolina. Marshall was tasked with playing 39 minutes but ended scoreless in the Hawkeyes 77-73 win over the top-ranked Gamecocks. 

“She’s not going to hang her head if she doesn’t get her opportunities on offense, but she’s going to give everything she has on defense,” Clark added. “That’s just the type of player and teammate that [Marshall] is.”

The rest of the women’s basketball program has recognized what type of teammate Marshall is as they voted her to be a team captain for the 2023-2024 season. 

“I think it just shows that my teammates have trust in me,” Marshall reflected. “I’m just really honored that they voted me as [a] captain.”

Marshall explained her leadership style is less vocal and more attitude-centered. This year, Marshall’s goals include keeping the team focused on this season and turning the page from last year’s historical run, which ended with a heartbreaking loss against LSU in the National Championship. 

“It’s a new season [with] new opportunities and new areas of growth,” Marshall said. “I think we need to focus on this season as a team.”
