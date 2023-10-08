Photos: Iowa City Climate Protest

Iowa City resident Vincent Shoppa organized a demonstration against pollution in a creek in Iowa City on Sunday.

Shoppa was motivated to take action after he and his friends Izzy Kippes and Elizabeth Jorgensen received unsatisfactory answers to their request for change at City Hall.

Frustrated by their inaction, Vincent gathered his friends to stage a Climate Demonstration.

The group woke up at 4 a.m. and spent 15 hours on Saturday, Oct 7 wading through a creek and collecting trash.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, they deposited the trash on the steps of Iowa City City Hall.

Other protestors joined throughout the day, helping to carry discarded tires, pipes, trash bags, and other items onto a growing pile.

Vincent and other protest organizers made speeches through a megaphone to the gathered crowd, demanding that more funding be put into cleaning up Iowa City.

The demonstration ended after half an hour when the activists gathered up the trash and drove it away.