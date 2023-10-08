The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: 2023 Homecoming Activities

Kathy Le and Shuntaro Kawasaki
October 8, 2023

Following the University of Iowa homecoming parade, Iowa President Barbara Wilson introduced Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, and media executive Mark Shapiro for their publicized discussion titled “Beyond the Game” as part of the 2023 University of Iowa homecoming on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Following Clark, Smith, and Shapiro’s discussion, Mississippi rapper Swae Lee came on stage to perform for their crowd.

Smith inquired about Clark’s anticipation for the Iowa women’s basketball season.

“I think we can be undefeated. I think Coach Bluder always has really, really great teams,” Clark said.

“One more year! One more year! One more year,” the crowd chanted as Smith teased them when asking for Clark’s future.

While the fourth-year college athlete did not guarantee an answer, “What’s so exciting about it is I’m only 21 years old. I hope to have a long pro career and be a great player and the best,” Clark said. “Let’s tell the world the worst kept secret. Whenever you go to the WNBA, you’re going to be the No.1 overall pick,” Smith replied as the crowd agreed in uproars.

Lee performed “Sunflower,” featured in the 2018 animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Calling,” featured in the 2023 sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Amidst complaining about the cold temperature, Lee took off his jacket and eventually performed shirtless until the end, closing off with his 2018 song “Power Glide.”

Shuntaro Kawasaki
University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson introduces Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and media executive Mark Shapiro on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Smith, Shapiro and Clark participated in a publicized conversation titled “Beyond the Game” as part of the 2023 University of Iowa Homecoming.

About the Contributor
Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Shuntaro Kawasaki is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Neuroscience with a minor in Chemistry and Cinema. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Shuntaro has interned at the Carver College of Medicine, writing a research paper.
