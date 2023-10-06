Photos: Live broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take”

ESPN’s “First Take” aired a live broadcast from the Adler Journalism TV studio on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Host Stephen A. Smith was in the studio as were Daily Iowan, DITV and University of Iowa students.

The students helped as production and tech assistants and University staff members helped operate cameras and handle the livestream.

Smith will join CEO of TKO Group and Endeavor Mark Shapiro and Iowa women’s basketball player on the Pentacrest for a panel after the homecoming parade Friday evening.