Photos: Live broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take”

October 6, 2023

ESPN’s “First Take” aired a live broadcast from the Adler Journalism TV studio on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Host Stephen A. Smith was in the studio as were Daily Iowan, DITV and University of Iowa students.

The students helped as production and tech assistants and University staff members helped operate cameras and handle the livestream.

Smith will join CEO of TKO Group and Endeavor Mark Shapiro and Iowa women’s basketball player on the Pentacrest for a panel after the homecoming parade Friday evening.

2023_10_06_espnfirsttake_AB_0001
Gallery15 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
“First Take” host Stephen A. Smith rearranges papers before a live broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take” in the Adler Journalism TV studio on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
