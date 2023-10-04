The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Active Fire at Encampment off South Gilbert Street

Jordan Barry and Ayrton Breckenridge
October 4, 2023

An active fire broke out at an encampment off South Gilbert Street on Wednesday.

Fire officials responded around 2 p.m. and were able to quickly put the fire out. There were no injuries reported Iowa City Fire Chief Scott Lyon said at the scene. There was damage to personal belongings but no surrounding structures.

Shelter House, “Nearly every single individual living in the encampment would be housed had their recent rental applications been approved,” the release stated. 

The fire is currently under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Marshal’s Office.

Ayrton Breckenridge
Two firefighters hold a conversation at a fire near a river encampment behind Lucky Pawz on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

