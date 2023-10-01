The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

Advertisement

FilmScene screens ‘Scrapper’ as part of ‘Reel Representation,’ highlights underrepresented voices

FilmScene introduced “Reel Representation” as the Women’s March initiative in 2018. Since then, the program has been committed to lifting underrepresented voices in cinema.
Will Bower, Arts Reporter
October 1, 2023
A+pedestrian+walks+past+a+Kokomo+City+movie+poster+seen+at+Film+Scene+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Aug.+30%2C+2023.+
Sara Stumpff
A pedestrian walks past a Kokomo City movie poster seen at Film Scene in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

As part of its “Reel Representation” series, FilmScene is showing “Scrapper” through Oct. 5, a new British film directed by Charlotte Regan. 

FilmScene introduced its Women’s March initiative in 2018, which later blossomed into what is known today as “Reel Representation.” Jane Keranen, the programming assistant at FilmScene, said the program is aimed at screening films made by female and nonbinary filmmakers.

“We have a number of committees set out to ensure that we are always prioritizing underrepresented voices in filmmaking,” Keranen said. “It ensures that we are consistently telling these stories and presenting these stories on our screens.”

In 2022, 85.4 percent of top films — not counting streaming-only movies — were directed by men. The number has stayed between 80 and 90 percent since 2011.

“It’s essential that we acknowledge that filmmaking as an art form is not dominated by any one gender,” Keranen said. “It’s important for our community to recognize that these stories are so diverse and compelling.”

“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, was featured in “Reel Representation” this summer. Other recent and upcoming highlights include “Bottoms,” directed by Emma Seligman, “Eve’s Bayou,” directed by Kasi Lemmons, and “Yentl,” directed by Barbra Streisand.

RELATED: A March made for women filmmakers

While the focus of “Reel Representation” is to highlight female and nonbinary filmmakers, the series also screens work from other underrepresented filmmakers.

“We have an African diaspora committee and an African diaspora alkaloid series where we showcase Black Filmmakers,” Keranen said. “We also have a pride committee and a pride series where we showcase queer filmmakers and queer cinema.”

Charlotte Regan’s new release, “Scrapper,” follows the dysfunctional family life of a young girl named Georgie, played by Lola Campbell. Encompassing themes of grief, hope, and love, and offering audiences an emotional depiction of hardship, the film incorporates diverse casting and portrays realistic situations, creating an accurate portrayal of the world.

“It’s a very realistic depiction of what it’s like to have a dysfunctional family,” said UI student Alex Swanson, who attended a screening on Sept. 29. “It has a lot of well-thought-out subtext as well as being very good at showing and not telling.”

While “Scrapper” may not be raking in the same profits as “Barbie,” its purpose at FilmScene remains the same: to highlight the work of underrepresented artists. 

“We need to be celebrating the stories and the voices that emerge from communities that are underrepresented in cinema,” Keranen said. “Demonstrating that these filmmakers can’t be pigeonholed into any kind of corner is essential.”
More to Discover
More in Arts
Photo illustration
Review | Jazz group Late Aster concocts a heady mix of genres in newest EP
Anthony Courant poses for a photo in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
Student Spotlight | UI third-year student defies boundaries by examining his life, lives of famous playwrights
Green Day performs at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival celebrating the companys 120th anniversary on Friday July 14, 2023 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wis.
Review | Green Day sparks nostalgia with 30th anniversary “Dookie” deluxe album release
More in Features
The “Hey Buddy, I’m Bill” exhibit opens in the Main Library, celebrating the life of beloved local character Bill Sackter. Special guest Barry Mannow, writer of “Rainman”, recalls his friendship with the late disabled coffeemaker on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Award-winning screenwriter Barry Morrow visits UI Main Library gallery’s 'Hey Buddy, I’m Bill' exhibit
Photo Illustration by Emily Nyberg
Literary magazines at UI foster a culture of creativity
Mary McCall and Carol MacVey hold a conversation during the Death Cafe meeting at The Green House in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2023.
The Green House hosts monthly space for conversations on death
About the Contributors
Will Bower, News Reporter
he/him/his
Will Bower is a freshman student at the University of Iowa. Hailing from the suburbs of Des Moines, Will has a double major in Journalism and History. Before arriving in Iowa City, Will worked on his high school publication and was active in the theatrical arts. At the Daily Iowan, Will works as a news reporter and looks forward to gaining experience in a professional newsroom.
Sara Stumpff, Photojournalist
she/her
Sara is a third year UI student who transfered from Kirkwood. She is a "non traditional" student who will hopefully obtain her BFA in Photography and BA in Spanish.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in