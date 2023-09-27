The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

JoCo Public Health selected for grant program to address vaccine inequities

UI officials anticipate almost 100-percent student completion rate of free speech training by this semester

UI to host ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, UI alum Mark Shapiro for live talk with Caitlin Clark

Long-standing Iowa City restaurant Pagliai’s Pizza faces building ownership turnover

Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike Tech ad

The building housing an Iowa City favorite restaurant is up for sale for $5 million.
Grace Olson, News Reporter
September 27, 2023
Nang+Nguyen+takes+a+pizza+out+of+the+oven+at+Pagliais+Pizza+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Aug.+30%2C+2022.+Nguyen+has+worked+at+Pagliais+Pizza+for+18+years.+
Grace Smith
Nang Nguyen takes a pizza out of the oven at Pagliai’s Pizza in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Nguyen has worked at Pagliai’s Pizza for 18 years.

Pagliai’s Pizza has been a staple in the Iowa City community since 1957. Now, the building that houses the landmark is up for sale for $5 million, but business is slated to continue as normal.  

In addition to the restaurant, located at 302 E. Bloomington St., the property contains 16 apartments and a long-running commercial laundry mat. Neither establishment will close upon the sale of the building.

According to the Iowa City Assessor’s website, the building’s current value as of Jan. 1 is $1,530,570. 

The manager of Pagliai’s, Nang Nguyen, said the business has been aware of the sale for a few years and has priority to purchase the property over any other buyer. 

Despite the uncertainty of a potential buyer, Pagliai’s has no intention of changing its current operations. The restaurant owners said they will continue to serve food to the Iowa City community as it has for over 65 years. 

“Nobody here wants to see us go,” Nguyen said. 
About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
