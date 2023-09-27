Long-standing Iowa City restaurant Pagliai’s Pizza faces building ownership turnover

Pagliai’s Pizza has been a staple in the Iowa City community since 1957. Now, the building that houses the landmark is up for sale for $5 million, but business is slated to continue as normal.

In addition to the restaurant, located at 302 E. Bloomington St., the property contains 16 apartments and a long-running commercial laundry mat. Neither establishment will close upon the sale of the building.

According to the Iowa City Assessor’s website, the building’s current value as of Jan. 1 is $1,530,570.

The manager of Pagliai’s, Nang Nguyen, said the business has been aware of the sale for a few years and has priority to purchase the property over any other buyer.

Despite the uncertainty of a potential buyer, Pagliai’s has no intention of changing its current operations. The restaurant owners said they will continue to serve food to the Iowa City community as it has for over 65 years.

“Nobody here wants to see us go,” Nguyen said.