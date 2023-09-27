Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike Tech ad

Iowa women’s basketball star and reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark appeared in a new Nike Tech ad on Wednesday.

The ad was posted by Nike Basketball on X, a site formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “Before you build something new, you have to break some ground.”

Clark and Nike Basketball also collaborated on two posts on Instagram. One post was the video that was shared on X, and the other included three photos of the guard posing while wearing a Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women’s Full-Zip Hoodie in the color red stardust/black.

The senior was one of five athletes to sign an NIL deal with Nike in October 2022. She joined Haley Jones, Juju Watkins, Bronny James, and DJ Wagner.

Many Hawkeye fans hope Nike releases a Caitlin Clark shoe in the near future. Sheryl Swoopes, the first athlete to be signed in the WNBA, also became the first woman to receive a signature basketball sneaker when she signed with Nike in 1995. Clark would be the first woman in college athletics to sport a pair of signature shoes.

