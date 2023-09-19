UI Young Americans for Freedom to host ‘detransitioner’ at IMU

Chloe Cole will speak at the Iowa Memorial Union’s Black Box Theater on Oct. 16.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
September 19, 2023
A podium sits in the Iowa Memorial Union during a lecture organized by the University of Iowa Chapter of YAF for Matt Walsh’s “What Is a Woman?” documentary on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Prior to the lecture, progressive students called for the lecture to be suspended because of Walsh’s transphobic remarks and organized protests.
A podium sits in the Iowa Memorial Union during a lecture organized by the University of Iowa Chapter of YAF for Matt Walsh’s “What Is a Woman?” documentary on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Prior to the lecture, progressive students called for the lecture to be suspended because of Walsh’s transphobic remarks and organized protests.
Ayrton Breckenridge

The University of Iowa chapter of Young Americans for Freedom will host Chloe Cole, a 19-year-old “detransitioner,” in the Iowa Memorial Union in October.

The conservative student group previously brought right-wing commentator Matt Walsh in April and campaign manager for former President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, in 2022.

Walsh’s appearance at the IMU sparked a large protest with hundreds of UI students and community members gathering in opposition to Walsh’s anti-transgender views.

The event will take place at the Black Box Theatre on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Cole has become popular among conservatives for her stark anti-trans views and her criticism of “gender ideology,” specifically in opposition to gender-affirming care for minors.

Cole’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has accumulated over 193,000 followers.
More to Discover
More in Campus
Dr. Bob Kirby, director of the UI Office of Undergraduate Research (O.U.R.), discusses methods to promote student involvement in research at a weekly meeting with O.U.R. staff and ambassadors in Gilmore Hall on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The Office of Undergraduate Research, formerly ICRU, hosts events, workshops and presentations at student organization meetings and classes to promote undergraduate research.
Undergraduates at the UI get involved in research
The Old Capitol Building is seen on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
UI ‘writing school’ rank slips, nursing school fourth in the nation in latest report
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Location of FIJI trial disputed between fraternity members and case plaintiff Makéna Solberg
More in News
Wig & Pen Pizza Pub Co-Owner and General Manager Chris Querrey picks up a drink at Wig & Pen Pizza Pub on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Father and son duo build legacy at Wig & Pen
The City Park Pool is seen in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Public input for City Park Pool to take place soon
Dr. Oluwafemi Adeagbo (left) and Dr. Oluwaseun Badru (right) pose for a portrait in the UI College of Public Health Building on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
UI researchers investigate stigma behind HIV
More in Politics
An empty podium is seen during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, July 28, 2023.
University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs become target for conservative politics
Mike Pence speaks during the Faith and Freedom Presidential Town Hall at the Iowa Events Center on Sept. 16, 2023. The event had ten Republican candidates speak for a crowd of over 1,000. Pence highlighted issues like his stance on abortion and the banning of gender affirming care.
GOP presidential hopefuls talk abortion at evangelical town hall on Saturday
Ryan Binkley talks to a community member during the Faith and Freedom Presidential Town Hall at the Iowa Events Center on Sept. 16, 2023. The event had ten republican candidates speak for a crowd of over 1,000. Binkleys campaign focuses on immigration reform and reducing national debt.
Photos: 23rd Presidential Hall
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in