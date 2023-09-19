UI Young Americans for Freedom to host ‘detransitioner’ at IMU

The University of Iowa chapter of Young Americans for Freedom will host Chloe Cole, a 19-year-old “detransitioner,” in the Iowa Memorial Union in October.

The conservative student group previously brought right-wing commentator Matt Walsh in April and campaign manager for former President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, in 2022.

Walsh’s appearance at the IMU sparked a large protest with hundreds of UI students and community members gathering in opposition to Walsh’s anti-transgender views.

The event will take place at the Black Box Theatre on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Cole has become popular among conservatives for her stark anti-trans views and her criticism of “gender ideology,” specifically in opposition to gender-affirming care for minors.

Cole’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has accumulated over 193,000 followers.