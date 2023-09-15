Iowa women’s basketball’s Crossover at Kinnick to be broadcast on Big Ten Network

Iowa women’s basketball’s Crossover at Kinnick will now start at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The event will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and can be listened to on Hawkeye Radio Network.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our women’s basketball program and the sport”, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing all of our closest friends inside Kinnick Stadium for a historic day. I want to thank the Big Ten Network for putting us on a national stage once again.”

Crossover at Kinnick, which will be a scrimmage between the Hawkeyes and the DePaul Blue Demons, has already sold more than 36,000 tickets and is on pace to be one of the most attended women’s basketball games of all time. The current world record for a women’s sporting event was set last month when Nebraska women’s volleyball hosted Omaha at Memorial Stadium in front of 92,003 fans.

All proceeds from the event will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Non-refundable tickets are still available to purchase for $5 for adults, students, and youth.

Parking lots will open four hours prior to tip-off, and tailgating will be permitted.

Free parking will be available at Finkbine Golf Course, University Club, Lower Finkbine Lot, Softball Lot, Hancher Auditorium, Hawkeye Commuter, and the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame.