Point/Counterpoint | Which Iowa football rivalry trophy is best?

Cy-Hawk

Compared to Iowa football’s other rivalry trophies, the Cy-Hawk trophy might not be the most uniquely named or elaborately decorated. It isn’t even an actual piece of livestock, either. Instead, in the words of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the trophy is simply a “piece of metal.” However, both Hawkeye and Cyclone players and fans know that this trophy just means more.

Iowa football may drop the occasional heartbreaking loss to a regional opponent such as Nebraska like it did last November, but the aftermath of such a defeat will be subdued. Fan message boards might be ignited with banter, but it’s not like a Hawkeye fan is going to run into their Cornhusker counterparts that often in Iowa.

In a Cy-Hawk contest, fans of both sides live among each other. The rivalry divides families and friends once a year in a battle for bragging rights.

Even Hawkeye players have bad blood with the town two hours west of Iowa City. Punter Tory Taylor sarcastically commented how he loved playing in front of “8-year-olds hanging over the fence giving you the rude finger.”

After Iowa’s victory on Saturday, cornerback Cooper DeJean said he remembered how Cyclone players “said some things” to the Hawkeyes after Iowa State won, 10-7, last year at Kinnick.

Clearly, the players remember the good, bad, and ugly of every Cy-Hawk battle and treat the trophy with respect. Even though the hardware is just a wood block with two metal birds on top, and has only been in existence since 1977, hoisting it in the air means the world.

When Iowa defeats Nebraska, Minnesota, or Wisconsin, the state of Iowa remains the same. On the other hand, when Iowa beats Iowa State, the state of Iowa gains a new title: “The Hawkeye State.”

Floyd of Rosedale

As a lifelong Iowan, bacon is a staple of our culture. As a college football fan, there is nothing better than watching a football team running for a trophy after a rivalry win.

Combine these two passions together, and you get Floyd of Rosedale — the pig-shaped trophy awarded to the winner of the Iowa and Minnesota football game. Iowa is set to play Minnesota on Oct. 21. In my opinion, this is the best Iowa football rivalry and piece of hardware.

Its rich history is just one reason why the Floyd of Rosedale is the best Hawkeye rivalry.

During the 1934 edition, star Iowa halfback Ozzie Simmons was knocked around ruthlessly, which led to him being taken out of the game. Threats from both fanbases intensified, and the game was in danger of not being played again. But in 1935, Minnesota Gov. Floyd B. Olson sent a message to Iowa Gov. Clyde L. Herring to try and revive the rivalry.

“I will bet you a Minnesota prize hog against an Iowa prize hog that Minnesota wins,” Olson wrote.

“It’s a bet,” Herring replied.

After the death of the live hog, a trophy was created in its place, creating a long-lasting tradition.

As two of the top five pork-producing states in the country, it’s only fitting that a rivalry between Iowa and Minnesota would be separated by a pig: A 98-pound bronze beauty standing 15 inches tall.

It helps that Iowa and Minnesota both have rosters and fanbases filled with homegrown roots raised on many Midwestern favorites like bacon.

Iowa is seeking its ninth straight win in the series this season. University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has yet to beat the Hawkeyes, losing all six meetings. If you’re an Iowa fan, this rivalry is easier to love considering the Gophers have beaten the Hawkeyes only five times in the 21st century.