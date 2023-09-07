The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa football’s Aaron Graves fulfills his dream as a Hawkeye

TikToker, podcaster Brittany Broski to deliver lecture at the Iowa Memorial Union

Hands-on law enforcement training course returns to UI after COVID-19 hiatus

UI student Will Haddy steps into his role as the new MENASA constituency senator

UI sees slight increase in total student enrollment this fall

Where and when to watch Iowa take on Iowa State on Saturday

Find out T.V. channel, announcers, betting lines, and more for the 70th annual Cy-Hawk game.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 7, 2023
An+Iowa+fan+cheers+during+the+Cy-Hawk+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+10%2C+2022.+The+Cyclones+ended+a+six-game+Cy-Hawk+series+losing+streak+defeating+Iowa%2C+10-7.
Grace Smith
An Iowa fan cheers during the Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak defeating Iowa, 10-7.

The 70th edition of the annual Cy-Hawk game takes place Saturday afternoon, pitting undefeated Iowa against undefeated Iowa State. The Hawkeyes were No. 25 in the rankings before dropping out Tuesday when the latest Associated Press poll was revealed. The contest will also mark the Cy-Hawk debuts for quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All, who both played in an inter-state rivalry game while with Michigan.

Matchup: Iowa (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Weather: 83 degrees Farenheight

TV: Fox

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst), and Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -4 | O/U: 36.5
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is a freshman at Iowa and is covering women’s tennis in the fall. He is minoring in Sport Studies as well as double majoring with Journalism and American Studies.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
