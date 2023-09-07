Where and when to watch Iowa take on Iowa State on Saturday

Grace Smith An Iowa fan cheers during the Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak defeating Iowa, 10-7.

The 70th edition of the annual Cy-Hawk game takes place Saturday afternoon, pitting undefeated Iowa against undefeated Iowa State. The Hawkeyes were No. 25 in the rankings before dropping out Tuesday when the latest Associated Press poll was revealed. The contest will also mark the Cy-Hawk debuts for quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All, who both played in an inter-state rivalry game while with Michigan.

Matchup: Iowa (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Weather: 83 degrees Farenheight

TV: Fox

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst), and Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -4 | O/U: 36.5